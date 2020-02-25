Henry Cejudo set to defend Bantamweight Championship against Jose Aldo at UFC 250

Henry Cejudo

According to a report by ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Henry Cejudo is set to make his return to the Octagon and defend his title against Jose Aldo at UFC 250.

Henry Cejudo vs Jose Aldo set for UFC 250

Henry Cejudo was last seen in the Octagon back at UFC 238 when he defeated Marlon Moraes to win the vacant UFC Bantamweight Championship. In doing so, he became the fourth fighter to hold simultaneous championships across two divisions.

With Cejudo being eventually stripped of the UFC Flyweight Championship, he will now be focusing on the Bantamweight Division and will put the title on line against Aldo at UFC 250 for his first defense.

Despite coming off a loss against Moraes in his last fight at UFC 245, Aldo finds himself as the first challenger for Cejudo's Bantamweight Title and will look to dethrone the champion in Brazil.

Breaking: UFC bantamweight champ Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo), aka Triple C, will defend his title against featherweight GOAT Jose Aldo (@josealdojunior) at UFC 250 on May 19 in São Paulo, Brazil, per Dana White and additional sources. pic.twitter.com/PkYq4Xy4oS — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 24, 2020

When is UFC 250?

UFC 250 is scheduled for 9th May, 2020 and will be hosted in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Aside from the title fight between Cejudo and Aldo, the UFC has also confirmed that a trilogy fight between 'Shogun' Rua and 'Lil Nog' will take place at the event.