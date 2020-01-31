Henry Cejudo takes a dig at Conor McGregor, calls Irishman a 'wannabe'

UFC 238 Cejudo v Moraes

Former 'Triple C' Henry Cejudo is known for his outrageous callouts on social media. Cejudo loves attention and this time he is looking for some from someone whom the spotlight itself chases - Conor McGregor.

The reigning UFC bantamweight champion Cejudo was recently stripped off his flyweight title due to inactivity. Cejudo took to Twitter to take a walk down the memory lane to the time when he decided to transition to mixed martial arts.

“Seven years ago today you were warned to bend the knee to the Olympic Champion now known as Triple C.”

Well, that's not something people would frown at but then, Cejudo went on to take a dig at 'The Notorious One', calling the latter a "wannabe good guy' that cannot defend takedowns.

“I walk the talk not like that wannabe good guy Conor McGregor that can’t defend a dam takedown!”

How about this throwback! 7 years ago today you were warned to bend the knee to the Olympic Champion now known as Triple C! I walk the talk not like that wannabe good guy @thenotoriousmma that can’t defend a dam takedown! @danawhite #missionaccomplished ✅ pic.twitter.com/gxXQuZpMUB — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 30, 2020

It is unclear why Cejudo called out the Irishman but one thing is for sure, there is no possibility of this callout culminating into a fight between the pair in the future because McGregor is four weight classes above Cejudo. The only possible level ground for this match up to take place is at featherweight but it is no secret that McGregor won't be cutting down to featherweight at this stage of his career.

Cejudo was recently calling for a fight against former featherweight king Jose Aldo but there is no news on when, or even if that fight will come to fruition.