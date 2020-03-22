Henry Cejudo tells Conor McGregor to work on his ground game; goes off on the Irishman

Henry Cejudo has put Conor McGregor on notice by asking him to work on his ground game.

'The Notorious One' is preparing for an Octagon return against Justin Gaethje.

Conor McGregor

Former two-division UFC World Champion Conor McGregor recently posted a clip of him training in his private gym, as 'The Notorious One' was spotted practicing his usual left jabs.

In response to McGregor's clip, reigning UFC Bantamweight Champion Henry Cejudo took to Twitter and absolutely blasted 'The Notorious One', claiming that McGregor should be focusing more on his ground game instead of his striking.

Henry Cejudo sends a message to Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is currently rumored to make his return to the Octagon later this year and for his return fight, the Irishman is expected to face Lightweight sensation Justin Gaethje.

Having made his return at UFC 246 in January, McGregor put on clinical performance, as he knocked out Donald Cerrone within 40 seconds of the fight. However, as he was recently spotted practicing his jabs, many would feel that McGregor is preparing himself for a striking war with Gaethje.

However, one man who feels otherwise is none other than 'Triple C' Henry Cejudo, who took to social media and told the former UFC Lightweight Champion to work on his ground game. Cejudo ended his tweet by labeling McGregor as 'Mctapper'.

And that’s actually what the problem is! @TheNotoriousMMA you should be working your your takedown defense #Mctapper @Justin_Gaethje would destroy in round one! #pussycat https://t.co/lGy5RofqpZ — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 21, 2020

As of now, a return date for Conor McGregor is not known, however, once the UFC gets its schedule back on track, we can certainly expect the return of 'The Notorious One' to the Octagon.