Henry Cejudo vs Jose Aldo target date for UFC Bantamweight title fight potentially revealed

Jan 18, 2020

Jose Aldo gets a title shot

Jose Aldo made his Bantamweight debut at UFC 245 against Marlon Moraes. Unfortunately for Aldo, going the distance meant that the judges favored his opponent Moraes and gave him the decision victory.

Many fans were outraged, believing that Aldo should have gotten a clear decision victory. One person who thought so was Henry Cejudo, who immediately told Dana White that he believed Aldo won and wanted to face him next.

After that, he posted a video on Instagram alongside two Brazilian models, calling Aldo out for a fight to prove that he's the "True King of Rio [De Janeiro]". Marlon Moraes didn't take kindly to this and said that he lost all respect for the legend. He also mentioned that the more he watched the fight, the more convinced he is that he did get the nod rightfully.

According to Combate, UFC is targeting Cejudo vs Aldo as the main event of UFC 250 - set to take place in Sao Paulo

Either way, he won't be benefiting from that win. After Yoel Romero, Jose Aldo is the second fighter this year to get a title shot after losing a fight. Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling won't be happy about this given they're the real top contenders deserving of a title shot.

However, this is the fight that Cejudo wanted - perhaps to add another major name to his CV. UFC 250 will mark 50 events since UFC 200 in 2016 - just shy of four years since the historic event. Brett Okamoto of ESPN asked Dana White about the report from Combate and said that White confirmed the report was true.

Dana White just conformed to me a report from @combate they are working on setting up a 135-pound title fight between Henry Cejudo and Jose Aldo in May in Brazil. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 17, 2020

Okamoto commented on the fight, saying that while he likes the fight, he would have preferred to see other Bantamweights getting the shot:

Honestly I’m surprised about Cejudo, Aldo. I don’t mind a champion having (reasonable) input in who he fights and Aldo is a legend. It’s a good fight. But there are great, deserving bantamweight contenders I would have liked to see get that shot. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 17, 2020