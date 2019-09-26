Hernani Perpetuo’s dream comes true at ONE: CENTURY

Hernani Perpetuo will be one of the four Shooto World Champions who will be competing at ONE: CENTURY from the Ryōgoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan on October 13. The Brazilian dynamo will face Pancrase World Champion Hiroyuki Tetsuka as part of the Shooto versus Pancrase Japan Super Bouts.

Perpetuo is grateful for the opportunity ONE Championship has given him as he has always been fascinated with Japan and the history of its martial arts culture.

“It has been a great pleasure to be attending the 100th edition of ONE Championship,” Perpetuo said.

“Especially in Japan where there is ancient history in martial arts. Another interesting point is this challenge that ONE is promoting Shooto x Pancrase, which are the two most traditional events in the country. Fighting in Japan is a dream come true. I admire Japanese culture, fighting traditions, respect, and everything that involves martial art.”

The Brazilian will be facing an accomplished finisher in Tetsuka, who holds a record of five wins by way of knockout and three losses. However, he holds the advantage in terms of experience with almost 30 professional bouts on his resume. Perpetuo, though, is not taking this match lightly as he continues to add new skills to his arsenal.

“For this fight specifically, I am focusing mainly on falling defenses because I believe Hiroyuki won’t want to keep the fight up for long even though he has won all of his fights by knockout,” Perpetuo said.

“I have been training since my last fight at the end of last year. This year, I participated in some grappling events to keep me sharp in competition.”

The sport has been a big part of the life of the 34-year-old from Rio de Janeiro, and every day his passion grows. For Perpetuo’s upcoming match, he plans to showcase all that he has worked hard for since day one.

“I was born to fight,” Perpetuo said.

“The confrontation is in my nature. Every day I wake up thinking about improving and doing better. My motivation is the challenges that the fight brings me.”