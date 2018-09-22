UFC News: Former UFC Champ Holly Holms takes up the 'Level UP' challenge with 'Karate Hottie'

Anand Thumbayil 22 Sep 2018, 14:10 IST

It's a good Cardio!

What's the story?

The UFC Versio of Ciara's 'Level Up' Challange is breaking the internet. The challenge was taken up by the women's strawweight sensation Karate Hottie (Michelle Waterson) and the former Champ Holly Holms.

In case you didn't know...

Ciara Princess Harris is an American singer, songwriter, dancer, and model. Recently, Ciara released her new single and it's accompanying music video, "Level Up". In fact, people love the video so much that they've turned its routine into a challenge and it's taking over the internet. Just like Drake's 'In My Feelings' challenge, Ciara's 'Level Up' challenge sees people attempt to pull off choreography to the song that inspired it.

Holly Holm is an American mixed martial artist who competes in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. She is a former professional boxer and kickboxer. She was a multiple-time world champion in boxing, defending her titles 18 times in three weight classes. Her most notable win in MMA occurred at UFC 193 when she captured the bantamweight title and gave Ronda Rousey her first loss in the sport.

Karate Hottie ( Michelle Waterson) is an American mixed martial artist who competes in the UFC. She is the former Invicta FC Atomweight Champion. As of September 20, 2018, she is #8 in the official UFC women's strawweight rankings. Karate Hottie faced Cortney Casey at UFC on Fox 29 in Glendale, AZ on April 14. she won the fight via split decision. She is expected to face Felice Herrig on October 6, 2018, at UFC 229.

The heart of the matter

Ciara's 'Level Up' dance moves are a little bit harder for fans to master. But, that is not the case for Holly Holmes and Karate Hottie. These two elite UFC Combatants took only 30 minutes to master this difficult dance moves. The duo added that learning the choreography was their cardio for the day.

What's next?

The video of these elite combatants taking up the 'Level Up' challenge as a replacement for their cardio workout will definitely motivate more UFC fighters to do the same in the coming days.