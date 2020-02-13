Hospitalized fighter B.J. Penn being investigated for driving under the influence

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez v Penn

Former UFC fighter B.J. Penn is being investigated by Hawaii police for driving under the influence following an accident on 7th February.

Police reports state that the accident occurred on a highway in Penn's hometown Hilo. Penn was in a black Toyota Tacoma truck which lost control and flipped. The fighter was immediately hospitalized for treatment according to Hawai Police's Department spokesperson Alan Richmond. (h/t MMA Fighting)

Penn was made to undergo a blood test at the hospital where he was taken and the reports indicate that he might have been under the influence during the accident. Police Department of Hawaii released a statement that confirmed that Penn is being investigated for “operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, consuming or possessing liquor while operating a motor vehicle and inattention to driving” and he could be charged, if found guilty.

Penn's representative confirmed the news of the accident but said that neither he nor the fighter has any idea about the ongoing investigation.

”No one has the facts yet, and from the facts we have looked at, the truck never flipped, there was not extensive damage on it that they say there was, and B.J. was, in fact, knocked out because the front airbag deployed. He was taken to the hospital and then a short time later, he was taken for scans because he was knocked out and he was going in and out. Then, they released him from the hospital.”