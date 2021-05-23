How badly hurt is Tony Ferguson's knee after UFC 262?

Tony Ferguson’s knee is not as badly hurt as many in the MMA community initially expected after his fight against Beneil Dariush at UFC 262.

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson took to his official Twitter account to provide an update on his much-discussed leg injury.

Tony Ferguson didn't disclose details of his injury in the public domain. Many MMA fans and experts believe that Tony Ferguson severely injured his leg while refusing to tap to a deep heel hook attempt from Beneil Dariush.

'El Cucuy' took to Twitter to suggest that he had suffered only a "slight sprain" and "no tear." Fans can check out Tony Ferguson's tweet below:

“Slight Sprain 🙏No Tear” Faith, Family, Friends & Crew🍃 Rest, Recover, Repeat x 3 ⛳️ Let’s🥇Go- Champ 🚣‍♂️ -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # Active🔛Rest Two Weeks Baby!!! 🧢 ⚾️ -XTA2- Home👨‍👩‍👦‍👦team 🐾🐾🐾🦎🦎🐠🐠🐟 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # Beyond🙏Blessed 🕊One. pic.twitter.com/rSP1pxljUz — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 22, 2021

Tony Ferguson’s tweet read as follows:

“Slight Sprain No Tear” Faith, Family, Friends & Crew. Rest, Recover, Repeat x 3. Let’s Go- Champ -CSO- # Active. Rest Two Weeks Baby!!! -XTA2- Home team # Beyond Blessed One.”

Tony Ferguson is well-known for his unique style of communicating with fans via social media messages. 'El Cucuy's' statement came after Beneil Dariush claimed he heard the former's knee pop during their fight.

Tony Ferguson thanked his supporters and noted that he will rest for a few weeks before resuming training.

UFC 262 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # 👣 I Won’t Tap # One. Day Of Reflection ✝️💨🍃 pic.twitter.com/c2v5Sq8fmP — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 17, 2021

Tony Ferguson has received widespread praise for refusing to tap out at UFC 262

Throughout their three-round co-main event at UFC 262 (May 15th, 2021), Beneil Dariush repeatedly took Tony Ferguson to the mat and kept him there for the better part of the fight. Dariush secured a dominant grappling-heavy win over Ferguson.

One of the most talked-about moments of the fight was when Dariush had a tight heel hook applied on Ferguson. The submission hold visibly hurt Ferguson as the latter appeared to be wincing in pain.

However, Tony Ferguson refused to tap to the vicious submission attempt. Instead, he survived and tried to engage Dariush in a striking contest. Ferguson could not bait Dariush into a standup fight and Dariush continued to dominate on the ground. The fight ended with Dariush defeating Ferguson via unanimous decision.

Tony Ferguson subsequently received a considerable amount of respect and appreciation for not tapping out to the painful submission maneuver.

The win at UFC 262 is expected to help propel Beneil Dariush into the upper echelons of the UFC lightweight division. Meanwhile, the consensus is that Tony Ferguson must string together another impressive win streak before re-entering the UFC lightweight title picture.