"How childish" - When Ariel Helwani addressed Conor McGregor calling his wife "fat" six years after the interview 

Ariel Helwani's wife was once called "fat" by former UFC champion Conor McGregor.

McGregor is well known for his brash trash talk. While most of it comes out against fellow fighters, 'The Notorious' once hilariously trolled MMA journalist Ariel Helwani during his show. During his appearance on The MMA Hour, the Irishman told Helwani that he was throwing a big party.

Ariel Helwani proceeded to ask Conor McGregor if he was invited to the party, to which 'The Notorious' replied by taking a dig at Helwani's wife. He said:

“Of course, you’re invited! No fat chicks, yeah? Don’t bring Mrs. Helwani!”

Despite the interview now being nearly a decade old, the clip still does rounds onlone. Addressing the same during a conversation with Darren Till back in 2021, Helwani said:

"I love how first of all that clip is from six years ago and people brought it out of the blue. I mean, I've posted pictures of my wife before does she look fat to you? And even if she was quote-unquote fat, why would I care? How childish are these people?"

Ariel Helwani calls Saudi minister Turki Alalshikh "The most powerful man in combat sports"

Turki Alalshikh is the leader of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority. Alalshikh has played a vital role over the past few years in attempting to make Saudi Arabia the hub for combat sports. From WWE to major boxing events, all have taken place under his jurisdiction.

Speaking about the same during an episode of his show, The MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani spoke about how influential Turki Alalshikh has been and stated:

"Saudi Arabia goes to WWE and says, 'We want these people on the Crown Jewel card. Get them on the card! Goldberg hasn't wrestled in a year? Get him on the card! Undertaker hasn't wrestled? Get him on the card!' Logan Paul against Roman Reigns, why do you think that happened? Cause they asked for it. You can't apply old logic to 2023, especially when it comes to the Saudis (05:26)."

He added:

"That man that you saw on the show on Monday, Turki Alalshikh, he is the most, arguably, he is the most powerful man in combat sports, because he will get what he wants."

Expand Tweet