How Good is Brock Lesnar?

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Brock Lesnar is set to return to the Octagon in early 2019, for a much-rumoured bout with current Heavyweight Champion, Daniel Cormier.

However, after only one UFC fight in six years, a victory over Mark Hunt which was overturned to a No Contest after he tested positive for a banned substance, can Lesnar make a success of a UFC comeback?

The short answer is yes.

Lesnar holds an unspectacular 5-3-1 record in MMA on paper. But what that record does not take into account is the standard of his opposition.

Four of Lesnar's five victories have come against MMA legends Heath Herring, Randy Couture, Frank Mir and Shane Carwin. This man didn't start at the bottom - he began competing in MMA at the very top.

Lesnar, a former NCAA Division One amateur wrestling champion is an expert wrestler, with superb take-down and grappling skills.

Lesnar's massive frame contributes to his superb striking power which makes him equally devastating standing up as he is on the ground.

Lesnar also has an impressive chin which means he is not easy to knock out. The complete fighter. Had lady luck been on his side, Lesnar could have been the greatest UFC Heavyweight Champion in history.

Lesnar returned to the Octagon to defeat Carwin to unify his Heavyweight Championship with the interim version held by his opponent

Lesnar was the UFC Heavyweight Champion when he was first diagnosed with diverticulitis, following his win over Frank Mir at UFC 100.

The intestinal disorder led to Lesnar undergoing surgery in November 2009 after a perforation in his intestine led to fecal matter leaking into his abdomen.

Lesnar returned to the Octagon to defeat Carwin to unify his Heavyweight Championship with the interim version held by his opponent.

It was clear Lesnar was not the same fighter. He struggled in the bout under an onslaught of Carwin punches in the first round, narrowly surviving being knocked out, before his superior cardiovascular conditioning enabled him to submit Carwin in the second.

Lesnar didn't fare as well in his next title defence versus Cain Velasquez at UFC 121. Velasquez devastated the Champion with superior hitting for a comprehensive knockout victory.

Brock Lesnar is set to return to the Octagon in 2019

Following his title loss, Lesnar underwent surgery once more in May 2011 after suffering from a second bout of diverticulitis.

When he returned for a fight against the veteran, Alistair Overeem, Lesnar was a shadow of the performer he once was and again went down in convincing fashion.

Lesnar soon returned to WWE in April 2012, with his MMA dream in tatters due to his failing health.

However, after several years on the part-time WWE schedule, Lesnar in a complete surprise was announced as a participant in UFC 200 which took place on July 9, 2016.

Lesnar faced off with veteran heavy-hitter, Hunt and impressively unloaded with 43 ground strikes, a then-record on his way to a unanimous points victory. Lesnar, moved freely and displayed all the incredible skills which made him such a formidable force during his UFC prime.

Unfortunately, no-one remembers that performance fondly, given that Lesnar failed a drugs test and was suspended from competition for 12 months. His suspension was paused when Lesnar announced his retirement from UFC.

Now, over two years later and Lesnar is set to compete again. Seemingly clean from any banned substances, Lesnar's next encounter will be a great test to see if his health issues are truly behind him and if we can turn the clock back with a strong performance.

Lesnar still has all the tools - it his now his advancing age (he turned 41 in July) against him and his lack of fighting experience in the past half decade.

However, at his peak, there are very few that can compare with his considerable, all round, fighting skills.

Lesnar is that good. In 2019, he will hope to prove it one more time.