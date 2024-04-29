How much is Jaime Munguia worth? Exploring the biggest paydays and net worth of Canelo Alvarez's next opponent

Jaime Munguia is set to return to the boxing ring when he challenges Canelo Alvarez for the undisputed super middleweight title on May 4. It will mark the biggest fight of the 27-year-old's career as he has the chance to capitalize on the opportunity to become an undisputed champion while facing one of the biggest stars in the sport.

Munguia holds a 43-0 record since making his professional boxing debut at the age of 16 in 2013. Meanwhile, Alvarez holds a record of 60-2-2 and will face a Mexican opponent for the first time since defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via unanimous decision seven years ago. It is his fourth fight against a Mexican opponent in the past 15 years.

Additionally, Jaime Munguia is set to receive the biggest payday of his boxing career. Take a look at what the undisputed super middleweight title challenger is worth below.

How much is Jaime Munguia worth?

Jaime Munguia's net worth reportedly sits at $5 million, according to Essentially Sports. In his most recent bout, which resulted in a ninth-round TKO victory over John Ryder in January, he had a guaranteed minimum payout of $800,000.

His largest payout on record, to date, came in June 2022 as he earned nearly $2 million to defeat Jimmy Kelly via fifth-round knockout. In Nov. 2021, Munguia earned $1.15 million for his unanimous decision victory over Gabriel Rosado. He has one other million-dollar payday on record, as he made $1 million for his Sept. 2019 fourth-round knockout victory against Patrick Allotey.

He has two other payouts that have been publicly announced. Munguia took home $750,000 for his June 2023 unanimous decision victory over Sergiy Derevyanchenko. He earned $500,000 in Nov. 2022 when he knocked out Gonzalo Gaston Coria in the third round.

While his payout for the bout with Canelo Alvarez has not been announced, Jaime Munguia has revealed that it will be the highest-earning fight of his career. Speaking to ESPN, he stated:

"Obviously, without a doubt, it's the best purse, but thank God I've done very well and I'm not surprised, I'm not impressed. What matters to me is to go, give a good fight and win, because what's coming is going to be much better."

He added:

"It's going to be a much better fight than everyone imagines, I'm preparing myself quite a bit and you're going to see my best performance. Sometimes I feel I've been underestimated, but we have to prove it, we have to earn our place." [h/t Marca]