How old was Jon Jones when he became UFC champion?

Jon Jones was 23 years old when he became a UFC champion.

Born on July 19, 1987, Jones is widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. 'Bones' dominated the Light Heavyweight weight class right from his UFC debut in 2008 until he left the division in 2020.

Jon Jones ended his run at 205 lbs on a high note as the UFC Light heavyweight champion. Bones vacated the title in August 2020 as he confirmed that he’ll be moving up to the Heavyweight division.

Jon Jones holds the record for being the youngest champion in UFC history

Jon Jones made his UFC debut with a unanimous decision win over Andre Gusmao at UFC 87 in August 2008. Jones then picked up wins over Stephan Bonnar and Jake O’Brien, before suffering the first loss of his pro MMA career – a DQ (disqualification) against Matt Hamill.

Jones would then go on to score wins over Brandon Vera, Vladimir Matyushenko, and Ryan Bader before being accorded an opportunity to fight for UFC gold.

'Bones' faced MMA legend Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua at UFC 128 on March 19th, 2011 for the Light Heavyweight title. Jon Jones put on a brilliant performance, defeating Shogun via a third-round TKO and winning the 205 lbs title at just 23.

With this, Jones etched his name in the history books as the youngest UFC champion ever. His record is yet to be broken.

Moreover, Jon Jones secured wins over an impressive list of highly accomplished MMA competitors – including names such as Quinton Jackson, Lyoto Machida, Vitor Belfort, Chael Sonnen, and Alexander Gustafsson.

Jon Jones aims to win the UFC Heavyweight title and cement his legacy as the MMA GOAT

In the lead-up to his highly awaited heavyweight debut, Jon Jones has consistently asserted that he aims to win the 265 lbs title and cement his legacy as the MMA GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).

Reigning UFC Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is set to put his title on the line in a rematch against Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 on March 27th, 2021. The winner of the fight is then expected to defend the belt against Jon Jones.

Do you see Jon Jones winning the UFC heavyweight title? Sound off in the comments.

✅ Miocic v Ngannou 2

✅ Jon Jones to face the winner



The boss Dana White maps out @JonnyBones' eagerly-anticipated heavyweight debut 💪



Watch the full interview on YouTube 👉 https://t.co/jsbvojxEJY pic.twitter.com/BO1Am0ZD8V — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 21, 2021