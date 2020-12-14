How tall is Conor McGregor in feet: Is the Irishman the tallest lightweight fighter in the UFC?

Conor McGregor isn't just the biggest star in the UFC today, but there has been no name bigger in the promotion's history. Conor McGregor rose to stardom in 2014-15, rapidly becoming the sport's biggest box office draw.

Conor McGregor quickly smashed Brock Lesnar's previous pay-per-view records, and his fights, title or no title, are considered to be a spectacle. While he found success in the Featherweight division, it became clear that 155 pounds was his natural weight class.

Conor McGregor would go on to capture the UFC Lightweight Championship as well, defeating Eddie Alvarez to become the first fighter to hold two UFC titles simultaneously.

The Lightweight division is considered to be the most talent-stacked weight class in MMA. This has brought up the question - how tall is Conor McGregor in feet?

When looking at the Top 15 UFC Lightweights, there is a clear height range - from 5 foot 7 (5'7) to 6 feet (6'0). Conor McGregor stands at 5'9 (175 cm).

Is Conor McGregor the tallest Lightweight in the UFC?

No, Conor McGregor is not the tallest Lightweight in the UFC. The tallest Lightweight status is shared between two top contenders - Tony Ferguson and Dan Hooker.

In the Lightweight division alone, there are eight fighters taller than Conor McGregor. The Irishman's bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov is 5'10. Here is the list of fighters in the UFC Lightweight division who are taller than Conor McGregor:

Tony Ferguson - 6'0

Dan Hooker - 6 foot

Justin Gaethje - 5'11

Charles Oliveira - 5'10

Khabib Nurmagomedov- 5'10

Paul Felder - 5'10

Beneil Dariush - 5'10

Islam Makhachev - 5'10

Conor McGregor hasn't been as active in the Lightweight division. His only fights in the 155-pound division since 2016 have been against Eddie Alvarez and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

He will have his third Lightweight fight against Dustin Poirier on January 23rd, 2021, at UFC 257. Dustin Poirier is the same height as Conor McGregor, at 5'9.