How to watch ONE 169: Malykhin vs Reug Reug 

ONE 169: Malykhin vs Reug Reug is undoubtedly one of the most talent-stacked combat sports events of the year.

Aptly taking place inside the fabled grounds of 'The Mecca of Muay Thai' Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Nov. 8, this massive spectacle will feature 11 bouts of pure MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing magic.

Those with an active Prime Video subscription in North America can once again be part of the action free of charge as it happens live in US Primetime.

ONE 169 is available to 190 countries (and counting) through the world's largest martial arts organization's immersive digital and social media platforms. Fans can be part of the pulsating action at their fingertips via television, computer, tablet, or any mobile device.

Here are the time slots for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada:

Nov 8, 8:00 PM EST — New York

Nov 8, 5:00 PM PST — Los Angeles

Nov 8, 8:00 PM EST — Toronto

Over in Asia, the full broadcast of ONE 169 will be broadcast live and free on ONE Championship's digital platforms (watch.onefc.com and ONE's Facebook and YouTube channels).

To confirm the full and updated broadcast of ONE 169 in your country, click here for your local listings.

What's at stake at ONE 169?

Some of the best martial artists across multiple disciplines will grace this epic night of combat sports bliss. With the whole world watching, the stakes couldn't be any higher with three world titles hanging in the balance.

The baddest man on the planet will be determined once the dust settles in the clash of titans in the main event.

Three-division MMA kingpin Anatoly Malykhin will be putting his heavyweight MMA gold strap on the line against hulking Senegalese challenger 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane. There's a lot of bad blood between these two behemoths, and we can't wait to see how this monstrous showdown will unfold.

Meanwhile, the penultimate match will feature a rematch between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jacob Smith in a 135.5 catchweight Muay Thai five-rounder.

Judging by their bloody first encounter, this all-out fistfight should once again produce guaranteed fireworks. Unfortunately for 'The Iron Man', he failed to meet the demands of the scales and was stripped of his flyweight Muay Thai world title. Only Smith will be eligible to take home 26 pounds of gold.

The inaugural women's strawweight kickboxing world champion will also be crowned when Anissa Meksen crosses swords with Jackie Buntan. Will the decorated veteran add the only missing belt to her collection? Or will we see a change in the guard and witness a young star fulfill her destiny?

Plus, fan favorites Adriano Moraes, Kade Ruotolo, Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, and more are also scheduled to compete.

Here's the full list of confirmed bouts:

