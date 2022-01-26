ONE Championship's upcoming event will be available to stream on multiple platforms. We have all the details you need to watch their latest event, ONE: Only The Brave, online. The event will take place on January 28, 6:30 PM Singapore Standard Time (SGT). The entire card will feature 11 bouts contested in kickboxing and MMA.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship FIGHT CARD Smokin' Jo Nattawut steps up to face Chingiz Allazov in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Semifinals and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Davit Kiria is your NEW main event 🥊 Don't miss these elite strikers and more this Friday! #ONEOnlyTheBrave

The event will be headlined by four of the world's best kickboxers as part of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix tournament. Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong faces Davit Kiria in the main event. In the co-main event, the Jo Nattawut will clash with No.4-ranked featherweight Chingiz Allazov.

Plus, Two knockout artists are set to lock horns on the main card as No.1-ranked featherweight contender Kim Jae Woong will settle the score with No.4-ranked Tang Kai.

For information on how to stream the event, check the details below.

How to watch ONE Championship online for ONE: Only The Brave

ONE: Only The Brave will be broadcast live to more than 150 countries, and fans can watch via television, tablet, computer or mobile device.

You can watch ONE Championship online and check the full event stream on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App beginning with the lead card at 6:30 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, 28 January.

*** Note: Those living in the United States, India, Japan, New Zealand, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan won’t be able to watch the event through the above mediums.

Watch the event live on Bleacher Report, B/R App, or B/R’s YouTube channel beginning with the main card at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST on Friday, 28 January.

Following the first broadcast of ONE: Only The Brave, the main card will immediately be made available to stream on B/R’s YouTube channel.

For more information on how to watch ONE Championship online, visit their official webpage for the event.

Edited by C. Naik