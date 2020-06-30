How will Kamaru Usman improve under the tutelage of Trevor Whitman (Opinion)

Kamaru Usman has changed camps for this fight and is training under the tutelage of Trevor Wittman.

We look at aspects of the Nigerian Nightmare's game that could improve under Trevor Wittman's guidance.

Kamaru Usman has set some high standards and is on a 15 fight-win streak.

Kamaru Usman is legit. Coming into the Woodley fight, not many knew what Kamaru Usman was all about.

Yes, he was supposed to be a dominant wrestler but nobody saw the beating he would put on Woodley, who was nudging himself into the G.O.A.T list at the time. The epic fight between him and Colby Covington at UFC 245 displayed another skillset in which the "Nigerian Nightmare" is currently mastering.

Henri Hooft is a coach with vast knowledge in striking arts but Trevor Wittman himself is no slouch.

While Hooft has an extensive history in kickboxing, Wittman himself was supposed to be a boxer if not for his hyperinflated lungs.

Trevor Wittman's Training Method

Trevor Wittman is one of the best coaches in the game

Trevor Wittman doesn't look to train his fighters in a certain way and is demonstrated by the contrast in the fighting styles of Rose Namajunas and Justin Gaethje.

Wittman, in his appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience alongside Gaethje, stressed on how he always looks to serve his fighter's purpose.

Gaethje wanted to become the most exciting fighter in the sport and Wittmann provided him with the platform.

When Gaethje made it his mission to become champion, Wittman was at it again as he masterminded a victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 249. Kamaru Usman might have chosen Wittman on that basis as he seems like a coach who places prominence on the needs of his fighters.

Kamaru Usman's fighting style is a hindrance against Gilbert Burns

Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns have been teammates for a long time now. Spending so many hours together on the mat sparring against each other means they will both know each other's game inside out.

This makes the probability of Usman using wrestling in his game quite dangerous, especially against a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt like Burns. This means Kamaru Usman will probably look to keep the fight on the feet as he did against Colby Covington.

This is where Wittman will come in handy for Usman as his understanding of striking arts is on an elite level. You don't just get a job as an analyst for the UFC on live TV unless your very good and Wittman is.

While we all know Usman as the guy who can fight all day long due to his cardio, Wittman would make him a better technical boxer. Kamaru Usman would also benefit training alongside Justin Gaethje, who is a much better striker than Burns and has power in his hands.

Usman under Wittman will be a different iteration of a fighter come fight night as he looks into the eyes of someone who knows him inside out.