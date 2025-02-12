"I can't believe he said that" - When Dustin Poirier slammed Joe Rogan for his commentary during Benoit Saint Denis fight at UFC 299

Dustin Poirier once sharply criticized Joe Rogan's commentary during his fight against Benoit Saint Denis. 'The Diamond' faced off against Saint Denis at UFC 299 in March 2024, and the lightweight matchup certainly lived up to the hype.

'God of War' came out aggressive in the opening round, pressing forward and nearly securing a finish. However, Poirier weathered the storm, and turned the momentum in his favor in the second round, ultimately delivering a stunning knockout victory.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani in March 2024, Poirier took aim at Rogan for his commentary, where the veteran UFC color commentator implied that the former UFC interim lightweight champion was fatigued during the fight:

"I rewatched the fight last night with my wife when we got back to Louisiana. Joe Rogan said I was exhausted, said I was tired like five times. Bro, I do not get tired. I have some of the best cardio in this fight sh*t that we do. Like I can go 25 minutes hard, cracking the whole time. I can’t believe that he said that."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (10:05):

'The Diamond' last stepped into the octagon at UFC 302 in June 2024, where he suffered a submission defeat at the hands of reigning 155-pound champion Islam Makhachev.

This loss marked Poirier's third unsuccessful attempt at capturing the undisputed title. The 36-year-old Louisiana native has hinted that he may be in the twilight of his career, with just one or two bouts remaining.

When Joe Rogan playfully roasted Dustin Poirier's choice of Android over iPhone

During his appearance on the JRE MMA Show in February 2021, with Dustin Poirier as the guest, Joe Rogan couldn't resist taking a playful jab at 'The Diamond'. The lighthearted moment occurred when Poirier fumbled while attempting to share pictures of his surgery from his Android-powered Samsung phone.

Poirier, unfazed by the banter, carried on trying to share the picture. When the renowned podcaster playfully asked if he would ever “get to an iPhone,” ‘The Diamond’ didn’t waver, firmly responding with a definitive “no.”

Check out the conversation between Joe Rogan and Dustin Poirier below (55:50):

