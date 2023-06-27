“I can smell the testosterone from here” - Andrew Tate's intense 10-minute boxing session sends fans into a frenzy

Andrew Tate's intense 10-minute boxing session caught the attention of many online as it sent fans into a frenzy on social media.

The influencer uploaded a video to his Twitter account of his boxing sesssion, which showed him working on his movements and different combinations. He included a caption that essentially noted that he isn't afraid of being hit or taking damage in his training sessions.

He wrote:

"Tate eats suffering and pain for breakfast...Watch now:" [@Cobratate - Twitter]

Watch now:

The video concluded with message to redirect his followers to his rumble channel if they want to watch the entire episode. There were some fans that complimented the influencer in the comments for his training, but there were also those that trolled him at the same time, writing:

"I can smell the testosterone from here" [@ada_lluch - Twitter]

"The best morning is with hard work and discipline...This is how you become a man of respect and honor" [@theodor_todorov - Twitter]

This is how you become a man of respect and honor

"At least you have space to fight now that the cars are gone" [@TimurLeontyev - Twitter]

"This testosterone in the air LFG champ" [@EliteXplorer3 - Twitter]

"Forged in suffering...Hardened by pain...Brothers till the end." [@MorpheusBrain - Twitter]

Regardless of whether the influencer is a polarizing figure, his followers continue to support him whenever he posts inspirational messages or MMA related training.

Andrew Tate wants to save young men

Andrew Tate has become a very influential figure and recently uploaded a video that expresses his intent to save young men.

'Top G' took to Twitter, where he tweeted a video that included a message directed towards young men. It showcased the influence he has on young men that are fans of his and attempt to learn from him in order to be successful in their own lives. He made reference to a hero arc in Batman to describe influence he currently has, saying:

"When my hero arc completes, because we're at a transition stage. When my hero arc completes, and much like Batman, people understand that we thought he was the bad guy but realized we needed him."

Andrew Tate @Cobratate TATE will save these young men. TATE will save these young men. https://t.co/QgJawSiUkb

