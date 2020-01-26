"I felt like a slave while working for UFC," says Cris Cyborg after becoming Bellator featherweight champion

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News

26 Jan 2020, 19:44 IST SHARE

Bellator Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg

Cris Cyborg is a true champion and no matter where she fights - UFC, Bellator or somewhere else, she will always be one of the greatest fighters of all time. On Saturday night, she defeated Julia Budd to capture the Bellator women's featherweight title at Bellator 238 inside the The Forum in Inglewood, California where she was knocked out by UFC women's bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes a year ago.

Speaking at the post fight press conference, Cyborg said that she is a much happier person since signing with Bellator and explained why she left the UFC.

“When I lost that title, I got out of the cage, I was not feeling sad. I’m speaking real. I feel like something got off my back. I walk over there I did an interview, I know all the walls have the writings, I remembered every single part [of fighting at The Forum]."

"I did the interview, and I was not sad. I feel like everything happen for a reason. If I not lost that belt that day, I was not here now champion in Bellator. Here I’m happy. There I was not happy. I was working, I feel I was a slave, and I was not happy. Here I’m happy, something I choose to be.”

Cyborg said that she's willing to defend her title against anyone who is put in front of her and she wants to start afresh at her new home.

“I’m really happy to work with Bellator. This is my new home. A new era. I don’t have any problems around. The boss wants to work with the fighters. I don’t have any problem. Just very thankful to be here working for Bellator.”