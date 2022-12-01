The shiny gold belts don't mean much to the multi-division world champion Reinier de Ridder. With his incredible submission skills, this Dutch athlete has been able to capture two world titles in ONE Championship, and they don't mean everything to him.

'The Dutch Knight' is motivated by something greater. He fights in MMA to prove that he is the best fighter on earth. While speaking with The MMA Superfan, de Ridder explained:

"It's not about a belt. I got enough belts here. The wall is full of belts, I got belts here, I got belts there. There are belts everywhere. But the thing is, I want to know that I'm the best in the world. And I want to show the people that I'm the best in the world, and that I can beat anybody on the planet. So that's what I'm here for."

Watch the full interview below:

De Ridder has been able to capture the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world championships. He will put the light heavyweight world title on the line when he faces the dangerous Russian Anatoly Malykhin at ONE on Prime Video 5.

ONE on Prime Video 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin broadcasts live on Friday, December 2, and is free for fans in the United States and Canada with an Amazon Prime subscription.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship SUBMITS welterweight king Kiamrian Abbasov to retain his ONE middleweight crown Who's NEXT?!



Reinier de Ridder has a dangerous ground game

The Dutch-born Reinier de Ridder has a dangerous grappling game. The unbeaten fighter has been able to capture both of his ONE Championship world titles by way of submission. Additionally, he is coming off a first-round submission win in his most recent bout.

According to de Ridder, one of the benefits he has is that he grapples in an unorthodox way. Many fighters are unable to train for his style of entry. In the above interview, 'The Dutch Knight' explained:

"Yeah, definitely. I don't do doubles. I do doubles but not like traditional wrestlers' doubles. I don't shoot that way. And I think that's one of my strengths, that my takedown game is unorthodox. I do think that most traditional American wrestlers or traditional Russian wrestlers use it, but it's not the way I wrestle. I think I have some tricks in the bag."

Headlining ONE on Prime Video 5, Reinier de Ridder will battle the knockout machine Anatoly Malykhin in a high-stakes showdown. Both of these fighters are unbeaten in professional MMA and will fight for the ONE light heavyweight title on December 2.

