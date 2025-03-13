"I identify as a woman" - When Joe Rogan called out gender affirmation practices with a WNBA-LeBron James twist

Joe Rogan once highlighted a hilarious process in which the NBA icon LeBron James could join the WNBA. Rogan also suggested that the method would require nothing except an announcement from James.

Rogan prefers going unsolicited regarding the topics of discussion on the platform of his coveted podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. The 57-year-old hosted the noted American rapper, Ice Cube, for episode no. 2004 of JRE, which aired in June 2024. Besides several other discussions, the duo also discussed the alleged shenanigans prevailing in the name of gender affirmation.

At one point in the episode, Ice Cube highlighted a hypothetical situation about how James could benefit from it. He mentioned that the four-time NBA title winner could join the WNBA after his NBA retirement:

"I mean, what if LeBron [James] said he wanted to play in the WNBA? Like, ‘I'm retiring from the NBA coz’ I'm 49 and I'm gonna play in the WNBA."

Cube's statement had Rogan detailing how James could enter the WNBA with ease due to the prevalent gender affirmation practices. The JRE host said:

"Well, they [WNBA authorities] wouldn't be able to stop it if he [James] just decided to say publicly, 'I identify as a woman'. What are they going to do? They can't do anything."

Check out the conversation between Ice Cube and Joe Rogan below (1:10:01):

Joe Rogan expressed concerns about the effects of puberty blockers

Joe Rogan has given several statements on multiple occasions to showcase his distaste towards gender affirmation practices. However, the 57-year-old is also a staunch critic of the LGBTQ movement, which often involves using puberty-blocking methods for adolescent kids.

In a recent episode of JRE, Rogan mentioned how individuals opting to use puberty blockers voluntarily might also regret their actions later on in life:

"A lot of these kids, they'll never have children [again]. If they change their mind one day, decide that, 'Oh, I was just going through a confusing time in my life but now, I've ruined my voice with hormones, my ovaries are destroyed, I had my testicles removed.' The whole thing is crazy."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

Expand Tweet

