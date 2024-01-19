"I don't know when suicide became cool" - When Sean Strickland publicly declared he hates Ronda Rousey for allegedly trivializing mental health issues

Sean Strickland once publicly declared he hates Ronda Rousey for allegedly trivializing mental health issues.

Rousey is considered to be one of the best MMA athletes of all time. Moreover, she is often credited for bringing women's MMA to the forefront of combat sports today. Back in 2015, she suffered her first loss against Holly Holm via knockout.

Following her defeat, Rousey was quite vocal about how he had suicidal thoughts after her loss. While her thoughts were met with a lot of concern by the majority of the MMA community, Strickland on the flip side had some stern words for her.

During an appearance on Rousey's ex-boyfriend Brendan Schaub's Food Truck Diaries, Strickland labeled the former women's bantamweight champion as the "weakest" human being he has ever met:

"Let me tell you why I hate Ronda Rousey. Rousey goes on Ellen DeGeneres, who is a known c**t by the way. She says after her loss she thought about committing suicide. After that I was like, 'You are the weakest f*****g human being I have ever met or have ever heard speak and I hate her.' ... Kids these days, since when did suicide become f*****g cool?"

Catch Sean Strickland's comments in the video below:

As one would expect, Strickland's comments were met with a lot of criticism and he later had to explain himself. In a video, 'Tarzan' explained:

"I explained why I hate Ronda Rousey...I don't know when suicide became f*****g cool. It became cool like they made a Netflix show...everybody is f*****g depressed, everybody is suicidal and let me tell you guys, it is not f*****g cool"

Catch Sean Strickland's comments in the video below:

Sean Strickland will defend his UFC middleweight championship at UFC 297

Sean Strickland shook up the entire MMA world after beating Israel Adesanya back at UFC 293. Going into the fight, 'Tarzan' was overlooked as a potential threat to Adesanya and many believed that it would be a rather easy night for 'The Last Stylebender'.

However, that wasn't the case and Strickland managed to emerge victorious via unanimous decision. Now, months after winning the title, 'Tarzan' will be defending his belt for the first time against Dricus du Plessis this Saturday.

Expand Tweet

The two will lock horns in the main event of the promotion's first pay-per-view of the year, UFC 297 in Toronto, Canada.