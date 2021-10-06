"I'll do it for free" - Tyson Fury open to helping Anthony Joshua train for his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury has expressed interest in helping Anthony Joshua prepare for his rematch against Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk.

'The Gypsy King' recently sat down for an interview with BT Sport. There, he revealed he would be open to offering his services to 'AJ' to help him win the rematch against 'The Cat':

"I know that If I trained [Anthony] Joshua, me and Sugar Hill trained him for this next fight, he'd definitely beat Oleksandr Usyk. That's a fact. And I would be open to doing it. i'd be very open for me and Sugar Hill to train him. I'll do it for free because I don't need the money. I don't want to take his money anyway. But we would take on that challenge, no problem, I guarantee you that he beats him," said Tyson Fury.

When asked how he would help Joshua get better for the rematch, 'The Gypsy King' said:

"I'll tell you what I would do, I'd give him the right information to beat Usyk, which I'm not gonna say what but I think everybody knows. But this information that I say, you've gotta train for [it], you can't just do it. It's not a game plan. It's not just like saying, 'Right, do this, do that,' and do it. You have to train to do it and I think he could."

You can watch the full Tyson Fury interview below:

Anthony Joshua suffered the second loss of his professional boxing career on September 25. He was beaten by Oleksandr Usyk via unanimous decision.

Tyson Fury will fight Deontay Wilder for a third time on October 9

Tyson Fury will be looking to settle his rivalry with Deontay Wilder on October 9 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be the third time the two will share a squared circle.

Also Read

The two boxers first fought in December 2018. The fight ended in a draw.

In the rematch in February 2020, 'The Gypsy King' comfortably defeated Wilder via TKO in the seventh round. It was the first loss of 'The Bronze Bomber's career.

Read why Tyson Fury threatened to change his brother Tommy's last name here!

Edited by Jack Cunningham