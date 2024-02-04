"I have a lot to teach him" - When Jack Hermansson claimed to be a better fisherman than Conor McGregor

Though he may not have his level of stardom, Jack Hermansson strongly believes he is a better fisherman than Conor McGregor.

In an interview with freelance reporter James Lynch in 2021, Hermansson laughed at McGregor's claim of being a better fisherman than lightweight Gregor Gillespie. Continuing his light-hearted joke, Hermansson claimed that he has 'a lot to teach' McGregor regarding fishing.

Hermansson said:

"It's cool that [Conor McGregor] is in the discussion [of fishing] but let's be honest, he's not at the top of the list... 100% [I would be interested in fishing with McGregor], but it would be a bad trip for Conor, for sure... I have a lot to teach him when it comes to fishing."

Since his rise to prominence as a middleweight contender in the UFC, Hermansson has made his love for fishing known through his social media.

As evidenced by his Instagram and X/Twitter posts, 'The Joker' is an avid outdoor adventurer when he is not spending hours in the gym training.

Watch the full one-minute video of Jack Hermansson claiming to be a better fisherman than Conor McGregor below:

Jack Hermansson faces Joe Pyfer in the main event of UFC Vegas 86

Looking to prevent his first losing streak since 2013, Jack Hermansson welcomes fan favorite Joe Pyfer to a five-round battle on Feb. 10 at the UFC APEX.

Though Hermansson is currently ranked no. 10 and Pyfer remains unranked, 'Bodybagz' will enter the fight as a large betting favorite. Heading into the bout, Pyfer is 3-0 in the UFC after entering the promotion with one of the most viral moments from Dana White's Contender Series.

Since entering the UFC's top 10 at middleweight, Hermansson has alternated wins and losses. Last appearing in December 2022, 'The Joker' was upset by Roman Dolidze, who finished him with a calf slicer leading to a ground-and-pound TKO.

Widely regarded as one of the nicest fighters in the UFC, the Swedish middleweight veteran has not picked up a win since UFC London in 2022, defeating Chris Curtis by decision.