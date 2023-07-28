"I'm c*min on dat..." - Aljamain Sterling brings up old 'sus' remark in response to Sean O'Malley's "crash diet" tweet

Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley got into a back-and-forth on social media as they prepare for their bantamweight title fight, which is less than one month away.

O'Malley started with the mindgames by taking a jibe at the reigning UFC bantamweight champion's weight. He asked Sterling whether he began cutting weight yet as he is a fighter that cuts a lot to make 135lbs and has been open about his plans to move up to featherweight after the fight.

He wrote:

"3 weeks till weigh ins...@funkmasterMMA you starting your crash diet today or waiting few more days?"

'FunkMaster' responded by referencing his infamous post-fight interview when he put Petr Yan on notice that he was truly the top fighter in the division. This time, he directed his message towards 'Sugar' as he plans on successfully retaining his title for the fourth time, writing:

"3 weeks til weigh ins, and I’m c*min on dat...#Pause tho, cause I know you like that freaky deeky sh*t"

It will be interesting to see what the interactions will be like between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley as they continue to generate interest in their main event at UFC 292.

Aljamain Sterling intends to expose Sean O'Malley at UFC 292

Aljamain Sterling is the most successful bantamweight champion in UFC history as he set the record for most title defenses with three and intends to extend that by exposing Sean O'Malley.

In addition to the affromentioned response, 'FunkMaster' posed a question of his own to the number-one contender. There is plenty of hype surrounding 'Sugar', especially with the improvements he showed in his most recent win over Petr Yan last October, on top of his popularity. The reigning bantamweight champion asked what he has planned for his future after what will transpire when meet in the octagon at UFC 292:

"3 weeks til weigh ins, did you decide what your life will look after I expose you?"

It will be interesting to see whether the extended layoff will be beneficial to 'Sugar' or if the short turnaround from UFC 288 will be more beneficial to 'FunkMaster'.