“I’m going to make you suffer” - Tang Kai trades barbs with Kim Jae Woong in heated face-off interview

Tang Kai and Kim Jae Woong are hours away from squaring off inside the Circle in what is one of the most anticipated fights happening this Friday.

Tang Kai and Kim Jae Woong will lock horns in a three-round featherweight mixed martial arts contest at ONE: Only the Brave. The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on January 28.

However, things got heated between the pair in a pre-event face-off interview with ONE Championship.

“Tang Kai, you know what? I really want you to try [to make me suffer]. Who have you ever beat? I really want to ask you, I’ll give you a chance right now, tell me one name that you beat who was legit. And who was ranked or really good. Give me one name," Kim said.

Afterward, Kim claimed Tang was afraid of him.

“You’re definitely scared. You’re so scared. You’re saying my win [over Martin Nguyen] is luck? And your wins are all skill? Come on, man. You know you’re scared. And I know, deep inside you, you know that I’m better than you. And you know I have more tools, I have more weapons and I’m just better than you all over. You know it deep inside you that I’m better.”

Not taking his opponent’s sharp tongue lightly, Tang fired right back.

“I think Kim got one thing right, this is definitely going to be Fight of the Night, no doubt about that. But I think he shouldn’t believe that the fight will go the distance, it will never go the distance. It will end in a knockout, for sure. I’m going to make you suffer, man. Friday night, that’s what’s going to happen.”

Catch the face-off interview below:

Tang Kai aims for ninth straight victory

Tang Kai joined ONE Championship in 2019, bringing with him the pride of China. He has since remained unbeaten in Asia’s largest martial arts organization.

If he can defeat Kim Jae Woong this Friday, the promotion’s No.1-ranked featherweight contender, he could earn himself a title shot as well.

Tang fully intends to make a statement by taking Kim Jae Woong out of there early.

“You know I’ve knocked out all my opponents, I don’t remember them. I don’t even remember their names. And when I knock you out on Friday night, I won’t remember you either.”

Meanwhile, reigning ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le will defend his belt against No.2-ranked contender Garry Tonon at ONE: Lights Out on March 11. It is expected that the winner between Tang and Kim will be next in line for a shot at the featherweight throne.

