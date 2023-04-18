Sean O'Malley recently weighed in on the upcoming UFC 288 fight card featuring, which he believes lacks depth.

UFC 288 will be headlined by the bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and the returning Henry Cejudo. O'Malley is expected to challenge the winner, and so he will definitely be keeping a close eye on the main event. He took to Twitter to make a jibe at the quality of the card.

He wrote:

"I’m pumped for UFC FIGHT NIGHT Aljo vs Henry. Couple weeks"

Sean O'Malley @SugaSeanMMA I’m pumped for UFC FIGHT NIGHT Aljo vs Henry. Couple weeks I’m pumped for UFC FIGHT NIGHT Aljo vs Henry. Couple weeks

UFC fans reacted to 'Sugar's tweet, with many agreeing with him and others asking whether he will be weighing in as a backup for the main event, writing:

"Fight Night In Caps I See What You Did There lol" [@Laffey401_ - Twitter]

Laffey🥷🏼 @Laffey401_ @SugaSeanMMA Fight Night In Caps I See What You Did There lol @SugaSeanMMA Fight Night In Caps I See What You Did There lol

"Are you making weight as a back up just in case Henry can’t cut off the 70 pounds he needs to?" [@cynshawty - Twitter]

get back gang @cynshawty @SugaSeanMMA Are you making weight as a back up just in case Henry can’t cut off the 70 pounds he needs to? 🤣🤣 @SugaSeanMMA Are you making weight as a back up just in case Henry can’t cut off the 70 pounds he needs to? 🤣🤣

"I say you weigh in as backup" [@NandoThaGod - Twitter]

In the event's defense, there was a lightweight clash between Beneil Dariush and former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira originally scheduled for the co-main event, but it was postponed due to 'Do Bronx' sustaining a minor injury. There have been rumors swirling that Gilbert Burns could be stepping in to compete in the co-main event, so there could be more excitement for O'Malley.

Sean O'Malley celebrates big win on NBA playoff bet

Not only has Sean O'Malley won inside the octagon, but he has also won outside the octagon as he recently cashed in on his NBA playoff bet.

The No.1 ranked UFC bantamweight recently did a two-pick power play bet that saw him wager $500 on Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry to score a minimum of 15 points and Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox to score less than 5 free throws during their playoff matchup.

The bet cashed in as both picks were correct and 'Sugar' won a total of $1500. It'll be interesting to see decides to repeat and bet on the same players as the series progresses.

Poll : 0 votes