“I was once one of those kids” - Anderson Silva talks about giving back to his community

Anderson Silva, otherwise known as ‘Braddock,’ may be one of the most skilled strikers in ONE Super Series. However, he also has a soft spot in his heart, especially when it comes to less fortunate children.

Poverty is a real issue in Brazil, and children are among those greatly affected. Because of hardship, many children are left to fend for themselves on the streets, and are exposed to a life of crime, drugs, and other dangers.

Anderson Silva says he and his gym in Goiânia are currently participating in humanitarian projects to help take kids off the streets and provide them a new path through life with the help of sports. His gym is directly responsible for at least 10 children right now, helping to provide them with food, education, and martial arts training.

Anderson Silva hopes to help keep the children away from bad influences, something he dealt with too.

“This cause is so important to me because I was once one of those kids. When I was young, I was always on the street getting into trouble, and if it weren't for the sport, I'd be in jail or dead, for sure. And that is precisely what motivates me to do for other children what sport has done for me,” Silva said in a recent interview with ONE Championship.

The 35-year-old also hoped that things would improve for the children as they grow up.

“I really hope that these children manage to have a dignified life and have the same opportunity that I had.”

Anderson Silva is leading the next generation in Brazil

Counting himself a survivor of the harsh realities of life in Brazil, Anderson Silva takes great pride in his efforts to make his country a better place.

“This is still a new project. I've been supporting this project for less than two years. But the project already existed before and there we have some examples of success with children who left the world of drug trafficking and became citizens. And it was the sport that showed them another path. But despite the short time I've been on the project, I already have some kids who have started to compete in kickboxing.”

Anderson Silva also says that the sport of kickboxing changed his life, and that he wants to guide the kids down the same path in order to give back to the community.

“I have been directly involved for two years, since I moved permanently to Goiânia and opened my gym here. I hope our efforts are enough to change the lives of dozens of children who would have had a bad fate. I want to repay the sport for what it has done for me.”

Anderson Silva returns to action this Friday, January 28th at ONE: Only the Brave, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. He faces Paul Elliott in a mixed martial arts fight.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim