"I had a proper chat with him" - When Matchroom ring girl spilled how Anthony Joshua really is behind the camera

Anthony Joshua has a reputation for projecting a tough persona in the ring. However, ring girl Chloe Ellman-Baker offers a glimpse into a different side of the boxer, describing him as a "gentleman" outside of the spotlight.

Ellman-Baker, who has worked as a ring girl for Matchroom Boxing, spoke to The SunSport about her experience meeting Joshua. She emphasized the contrast between his in-ring demeanor and his true personality:

"He is such a gentleman outside of the ring. I met him a few fights ago when I was last ring girling last, and he is such a down-to-earth guy and I had a proper chat with him. He always has time for you, which is lovely."

Joshua is set to face former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a highly anticipated bout on March 8, 2024, in Saudi Arabia. The fight card also features a co-main event between heavyweight contenders Zhilei Zhang and Joseph Parker.

Anthony Joshua responds to Francis Ngannou's knockout claim

Ahead of their highly anticipated boxing clash, Anthony Joshua has responded to Francis Ngannou's claim of possessing the power to knock him out.

Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion, recently expressed his belief in his ability to end the fight with a knockout punch:

"Of course, I believe if I land on anybody, I'll knock him out. Now, the question is how to land. I think that's the hardest thing. Everybody in this division, almost everybody here, can knock everybody out, but how to land, how to carry that power, that energy from [the] first round to the fifth round to the tenth round and still be able to hit somebody hard, knock somebody out after all the fatigue and everything, is a chess game."

However, Joshua, a two-time unified heavyweight boxing champion, remains unfazed by Ngannou's claims. In a recent interview with Sky Sports Boxing, he revealed his excitement about the challenge and his intention to showcase his skills:

''I'm quite optimistic and I'm like brilliant, I want that. So I've got someone in front of me who thinks they can knock me out but let's see how good they really are because I'm going to be right in front of them, making it difficult as hell for them to achieve their goal.''

