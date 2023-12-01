I was in shock" - When Joe Rogan ignored a direct UFC order and had to publicly apologize

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan once had to publicly apologize after ignoring a direct UFC order.

Back in 2017, Daniel Cormier took on Jon Jones for the light heavyweight championship. 'DC' ended up being knocked out in the third round of the fight and what followed next was rather unusual.

After being knocked out, doing an interview is probably the last thing a fighter would want and that is exactly what happened with Cormier when Joe Rogan proceeded to do a post-fight interview.

Interestingly, it was later revealed by Dana White that Rogan was advised not to do that interview, however, he still did it. As a result, Joe Rogan took to X (formerly Twitter) to issue a public apology. He said:

"My apologies to @dc_mma and to all of you upset by my interviewing him after the fight. In all honestly I was kind of in shock."

"I don't think I realized what I was doing until I actually had a mic in front of him. I've said I don't want to interview KO'ed fighters"

"And then I wound up doing it to someone I care a great deal about. D.C. Is a great man and the whole thing was surreal."

Joe Rogan is intrigued about Tony Ferguson training with David Goggins

Tony Ferguson is set to return to the octagon at UFC 296 to face Paddy Pimblett. Ferguson is on a six-fight losing streak and in an attempt to get back to winning ways, he is leaving no stone unturned. So much so that he has linked up with David Goggins ahead of his fight to complete his Hell Week training course.

This has made many including Joe Rogan very curious. Rogan spoke about it during a recent episode of his podcast. He said:

"So look at the two of them are doing that, and they're doing the workouts together, and David looks like he's hanging around at f***ing Planet Fitness, you know, trying to pick up a chick. You know, he's like, 'So, what are you doing after this?' You know what I mean? Tony's dying. Tony's dying. He puked. I'm sure he puked a ton. But, David said that Tony's the only guy to get through Hell Week, which is incredible."

Catch Rogan's comments in the clip below (00:59):