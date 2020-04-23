Demian Maia

UFC veteran Demian Maia seems to have had a change of heart regarding his plans of retiring from professional MMA. Post his crushing first round KO loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC Brasilia on March 14, Maia said that he would step inside the Octagon one last time against either Diego Sanchez or Donald Cerrone.

However, Maia now wants to add another fight to his current contract with the UFC. In a recent interview with Canal Encarada, Maia revealed that though he initially wanted to retire post the fight against either of Sanchez or 'Cowboy', the loss against Burns changed his plans.

“My desire is to maybe do this next fight and one more. But if (my next) is the last one, no problem at all. I’m really okay with it. I think I’ve fulfilled my role and I’m happy with what I’ve done all these years.”

There's another reason why Maia wants another fight inside the Octagon and that is to become the fighter with the most number of wins in the UFC. Cerrone currently holds the record with 23 victories and with two wins, the Brazilian, who is currently on 22 will surpass him.

“Maybe become the fighter with most wins. ’m one win behind Cerrone, so I know that I’ll tie him if I win one more, but if I win two I can surpass him.”

Cerrone is rumored to be facing Anthony Pettis at UFC 249 on May 9 and the former is on a three-fight losing streak after defeats against Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje and most recently, Conor McGregor.