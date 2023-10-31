"I am in no way a racist" - When Tyson Fury was forced to make public apology after distasteful anti-Semitic comments 

WBC boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was once forced to make a public apology after some distasteful anti-Semitic comments. Back in 2016, Fury had some harsh words for Jews which was heavily criticised by the public. He said:

"Follow everybody like sheep. Be brainwashed by all the Zionist Jewish people who own all the banks, all the papers, all the TV stations. Be brainwashed by them all."

As a result, the British group Campaign Against Anti-Semitism complained to the British Boxing Board of Control. It is worth noting that Fury has previously been accused of making offensive comments about homosexuals as well.

After receiving widespread criticism for his anti-Semitic comments, Tyson Fury released a public statement and apologized for his remarks. While claiming that he's not racist, Fury said (h/t ESPN):

"I mean no harm or disrespect to anyone, and I know more is expected of me as an ambassador of British boxing, and I promise in future to hold myself up to the highest possible standard. Anyone who knows me personally knows that I am in no way a racist or bigot, and I hope the public accept this apology."

Will Tyson Fury fight Oleksandr Usyk in December?

'The Gypsy King' returned to the squared circle this past weekend against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Going into the fight, Ngannou who was making his boxing debut wasn't given much of a chance, however, he proved the doubters wrong by putting on a very impressive performance.

Ngannou even dropped Tyson Fury in the third round and made the fight extremely tough for 'The Gypsy King'. However, it wasn't enough to get the judges' nod as he ended up losing a split decision.

It is worth noting that going into his fight against Ngannou, Fury had already signed a contract to face Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight championship. While an official date for the bout wasn't announced, it was expected that the two would lock horns on December 23.

However, the fight will no longer happen in December and is now expected to go ahead in the first quarter of next year following a much more competitive bout against Francis Ngannou than expected.