Ilias Ennahachi Ready For To Defend ONE Title, Trilogy With Wang Wenfeng

Ennahachi and Wang will square off in the main event of ONE: AGE OF DRAGONS on 16 November from the Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China

In sports, there is nothing better than a World Champion having a rival to do battle with.

For reigning ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Ilias Ennahachi, he has that in Wang Wenfeng.

Ennahachi and Wang will square off in the main event of ONE: AGE OF DRAGONS on 16 November from the Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China. The bout serves as the third meeting between the two, with each athlete holding a victory over the other.

However, Ennahachi does not quite view the series as being 1-1 with Wenfeng.

“I have fought against him twice and I won one and lost one,” Ennahachi said.

“But actually, in my mind, I won that fight also.”

Ennahachi was referencing the 2017 meeting that came in the quarterfinals of the Kunlun Fight 66 Tournament in China. Wenfeng was awarded a decision, and Ennahachi has not lost since, winning each of his last six bouts.

The first meeting between the two took place in 2014 in Zaandam, Netherlands, with Ennahachi scoring a four-round decision victory. The 23-year-old Ennahachi was born in Utrecht, Netherlands and still competes out of there.

“A fight is a fight,” Ennahachi said.

“It does not matter where it takes place. Whether it is in my opponent’s home country or in mine.”

Since taking up kickboxing, Ennahachi has already secured six World Titles and has traveled the globe to show his skills to fans. He knocked out Petchdam Petchyindee Academy in his ONE Super Series debut for his current World Title.

This will mark his first attempt to defend that championship.

“It feels truly great and it is an honor to defend my ONE Championship title,” Ennahachi said.

“I am more than ready to show the world what I am capable of. The feeling is indeed different because when I challenged for the title, I had nothing to lose. And now that I am the champion, I have my belt on the line."

“All preparations for this fight have gone according to plan. Now the only thing left is to execute."

Despite going into hostile territory to take on Wenfeng, Ennahachi wants to make sure those in attendance see something they will never forget.

“I plan on putting on a good show for the fans in China,” Ennahachi said.

“The people will be entertained.”

Along with the Ennahachi-Wenfeng World Title bout, Roman Kryklia and Tarik Khbabez will meet in the co-main event of ONE: AGE OF DRAGONS for the inaugural ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Championship.