Bellator 125 champ Ilima-Lei MacFarlane

Sexual misconduct and abuse is one of the most sickening things on this planet. And yet way too often, accounts come out stating that far too many women, and men have had to deal with it. It's a nightmarish situation that instantly changes the path of the victim's life.

In recent years the likes of such strong women as Paige VanZant and Kayla Harrison, have come forward. You can now add a champion to the list that no one wants to be on. Bellator's female flyweight strap wearer, Ilima-Lei MacFarlane has now opened up about the terrifying experience she had.

MacFarlane, along with her sister, and a 3rd female (named as Jane Doe) have filed a lawsuit in Hawaii for the crime. They claim that their basketball coach Dwayne Yuen sexually assaulted them. They also named the Punahou School as defendants and claimed that they knew about the situation and did nothing to bring it to light.

As it turns out this took the love of basketball from Ilima-Lei. She was just 12 and her sister was 14 when it began. Their claim is that he forced them to touch his genitals and offered money for sexual acts. He also is accused of sending them explicit images of himself. The girls had attended the school starting from kindergarten all the way through high school.

The Honolulu school did release a statement, "The reports allege abuse from 2004-2005 by Dwayne Yuen, a former girls basketball coach at our school. We are currently investigating these reports and are committed to working with the survivors to find resolution and healing".

MacFarlane's bravery will serve as an inspiration to people

If the three's claim is true that the school in fact did know, and did nothing about it; it could be disastrous for the school. But at the same time a monstrous weight lifted off the shoulders of countless other young ladies (and men). They are not seeking a quick agreement and closure to the situation. They want a jury trial and are seeking damages.

The pressure that builds to stop those wronged from coming forward is great. But the resolve of justice served is greater. One way or another, the truth will come out completely.