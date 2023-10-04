Ilya Freymanov seeks undisputed featherweight dominance with victories over Thanh Le and Tang Kai

No.3-ranked featherweight contender Ilya Fraymanov has already laid out his plan to dominate ONE Championship’s featherweight division, beginning with a victory in his upcoming match against Thanh Le in the main event of ONE Fight Night 15 this Friday, October 6.

This interim world title showdown between Fraymanov and the former ONE featherweight world champion is set to go down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand

Ahead of the epic showdown, the Russian seems confident that he can beat both Le and reigning ONE featherweight champion Tang Kai, as stated in his most recent interview with ONE Championship.

Freymanov said:

“Certainly, after I beat Thanh Le, my next fight will be with Tang Kai. I hope for that. Yes I’m going to take the title and continue beating contenders. This is my plan.”

If he indeed beats the American-Vietnamese athlete, the 27-year-old Russian will not only win the interim belt but will also get an outright shot for the world title and set up an undisputed showdown with Tang Kai when the kingpin returns to action.

The Krasnodar native comes into the match with an impressive MMA record of 11 wins and two losses, along with a five-fight win streak that dates back to July 2021.

Included in his pile of wins are two victories under the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Freymanov made his successful ONE Championship debut against former ONE featherweight world champion Martin Nguyen in October 2022, where he scored a first-round TKO finish.

Then, nine months later, he submitted Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg in the opening round of their June 2023 clash to catapult himself into the top five rankings of the division.

ONE Fight Night 15 will emanate from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday. The entire event is set to air live in U.S. primetime free of charge for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.

