In how many weight classes has Alexander Volkanovski competed as a pro MMA fighter? A look at 'The Great's diverse career

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski boasts one of the most incredible professional records ever and is widely considered among the greatest featherweights of all time, if not the greatest.

The Australian beat Max Holloway at UFC 245 in December 2019 to win the 145-pound strap. He has successfully defended his title five times, just two defenses short of Jose Aldo's record-setting seven defenses. While he's undeniably made his mark in the sport as a featherweight, Volkanovski began his professional career as a welterweight.

Racking up four wins as an amateur at middleweight, Alexander Volkanovski made his professional debut against Gerhard Voigt in a welterweight contest in May 2012. Going 4-1 as a welterweight fighter, 'The Great' moved down to lightweight in February 2014 and then to featherweight in May 2014.

Over the next seven fights, Volkanovski competed in both featherweight and lightweight bouts. He then made his UFC debut at UFC Fight Night 101 against Yasuke Kasuya in a 155-pound contest. After beating Kasuya via second-round TKO, Volkanovski announced in a post-fight presser that he'll be moving down to featherweight for his next fight.

The Australian competed at 145 pounds for the majority of his UFC career. However, he moved up to lightweight once again earlier this year to challenge Islam Makhachev at UFC 284 in his bid to become a two-division champion. After five thrilling rounds, Makhachev got his hand raised via unanimous decision.

Alexander Volkanovski looking for a knockout victory against Islam Makhachev at UFC 294

Alexander Volkanovski recently weighed in on his upcoming title rematch against Islam Makhachev at UFC 294. The Australian stated that he's confident about his chances against the lightweight king and will enter the octagon with a knockout victory on his mind.

Makhachev was initially booked against Charles Oliveira, but the Brazilian was forced to pull out of the bout due to injury. Volkanovski agreed to replace 'Do Bronx' on less than 14 days' notice. In their last meeting in February, Makhachev beat Volaknovski via unanimous decision after a razor-sharp contest.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Alexander Volkanovski discussed his title rematch and predicted a dominant finish over the Dagestani grappling phenom. He said:

"I believe I finish him. You’re going to see one of the most dangerous Volkanovskis you’ve ever seen. Purely because I can’t afford to do anything else, that’s the way I’m looking at it... Stop leaving it to the judges, let’s just go out there and really make a statement."

Catch Volkanovski's comments below (8:25):