Inside ONE Championship's thrilling, chaotic return to Tokyo as Superlek leaves tearful Takeru limping with torn thigh

ONE Championship’s return to Japan was a memorable affair in and out of the ring, on a night of high drama backstage at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena.

The main event between Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Takeru Segawa delivered an instant classic as advertised, but a visa saga surrounding American Sage Northcutt caused just as big a stir on social media.

In a possible first for a major combat sports promotion, a fight was made on the fly after the show had already begun, with former UFC star Northcutt refusing to fight Japanese legend Shinya Aoki.

The 40-year-old Aoki was at the arena preparing for their lightweight MMA bout when word came through Northcutt would not be competing on the card.

Shinya Aoki heads to the ring at ONE 165.

“Unforeseen circumstances with his cornermen” was how ring announcer Dom Lau put it to the crowd, with the country’s stringent work visa rules appearing to catch the Northcutt camp cold.

Northcutt later confirmed two of his corners were already on their way back to the US, seemingly after failing to get late applications approved in time for Sunday. He had been joined in fight week by UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber, his coach at the Team Alpha Male gym in California, BJJ coach Fabio 'Pateta' Prado, and his father.

ONE welterweight submission grappling champion Tye Ruotolo offered to step in and help corner, but Northcutt ultimately did not feel comfortable going out there.

In another dramatic twist, Ruotolo’s twin brother Kade made an audacious offer to step in and make his MMA debut against Aoki before going out to defend his lightweight grappling belt later in the co-main.

Instead, John Lineker was called into action – or at least, attempts to learn his whereabouts were made, with the former bantamweight MMA champion, who had weighed in as a backup fighter in Tokyo at 151 pounds, not at the arena.

Shinya Aoki looks to submit John Lineker at ONE 165.

Once contact was made with Lineker, 'Hands of Stone' jumped at the chance to get on the card, hopping on a fighter transport with ONE featherweight kickboxing star Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, who was knocked out by Marat Grigorian in an entertaining fight later in the night.

The diminutive Lineker can put anybody’s lights out if he catches them, no matter the weight class. But Aoki’s superior size – and ring nous – ultimately proved the difference, and he locked in a rear-naked choke for a welcome victory and a US$50,000 bonus.

His victory had lifted spirits in the stands, after Hiroba Minowa and Keito Yamakita opened the lead card with decision losses to Gustavo Balart and Boking Masunyane. Itsuki Hirata also turned in her least effective performance to date, in a dull defeat to Ayaka Miura, though Yuya Wakamatsu was impressive in a decision against Danny Kingad.

Nieky Holzken lands a punch on Sexyama.

It was over to the legendary Yoshihiro 'Sexyama' Akiyama to try to keep morale high. But the 48-year-old Physical 100 star was pieced up by kickboxing icon Nieky Holzken in the first round of their special rules bout.

Tasked with sending a packed Ariake Arena home happy, Takeru paused before his ringwalk to soak it all in, hugging his team before walking up the steps to the stage – while producers frantically urged him to pick up the pace with his music already playing.

Ever the showman, Takeru had the crowd eating out of his hand, straddling the top rope and opening his arms wide as the lion's den roared its approval.

Takeru Segawa enters the ring at Ariake Arena to face Superlek.

But despite a raucously partisan crowd, a small pocket of Thai fans had made the journey, and made their voices heard, as Superlek put on a masterclass of managing distance in the opening two rounds.

The Thai battered Takeru’s lead leg so bad he was limping around the ring at the end of the fight, and had to forego the press conference and head to hospital. He later revealed on social media he had a torn thigh, posting a picture of his now purple-coloured limb.

Takeru had, though, threatened an incredible finish in the third round, catching Superlek with a kick to the liver that the Thai admitted “literally froze” him. The Ariake Arena became a cauldron of noise as Takeru smelled blood and unleashed a barrage of shots, sensing the kill.

Superlek shelled up and ran, buying himself some time until he was saved by the bell.

"In my head, I had to do whatever it takes to survive and continue fighting in the fourth round," he said at the post-event press conference.

Takeru digs to the body against Superlek as he unloads a barrage in the third round.

The third proved to be the only round Takeru won on any of the three judges’ scorecards, with all of them marking the fight 49-46 – four rounds to one – in Superlek’s favor.

'The Kicking Machine' dropped to the floor when the decision was read, while Takeru broke down in tears in an emotional speech thanking the crowd.

It was a win Chatri claimed made Superlek the pound for pound “best in the world.”

Chatri was less complimentary of the Japanese contingent on the card, and did not hold back in his criticism despite being in a room full of local media.

“Japanese fighters come into ONE and they get crushed,” he said, bluntly.

Chatri added that "there is a still a lot of potential in Takeru," but the night belonged to the quiet, unassuming man sat next to the boss when the press conference ended – Superlek – whose stock continues to rise after an incredible 12 months that has seen him take in a world title, a career-defining win over Rodtang, and now Takeru's name.