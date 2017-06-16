Interview: Colby Covington talks about UFC Singapore, his first fight against a top 10 ranked fighter and more

Colby Covington and Dong Hyun Kim face-off ahead of UFC Fight Night Singapore

We caught up with Colby Covington ahead of his fight with Dong Hyun Kim at UFC Fight Night Singapore. Covington is the favourite going into this Saturday’s bout and the man showed a quiet confidence when we spoke to him.

Q: How have you like Singapore so far?

A: I love Singapore. It’s a beautiful place and there a lot of good people here, respectful people. It’s also very clean. There’s not a lot of bull***p that goes on around here like jail, people killing people and accidents and it’s very safe. It’s a beautiful country and I’m happy to be here.

Q: Your fight with Dong Hyun Kim will be your first against a fighter in the top 10. What are your feelings going into the fight and what will help you win?

A: He’s the first fighter who’s fought me from the top 10. I’ve faced guys in the top 15 before and I’m very confident going in. I think I’m the best fighter in the world right now so it doesn’t matter whether he’s in the top 10 or number 1 because those are just rankings and rankings don’t hold a lot of credit for me.

I’m the favourite going in so you have to ask yourself why I’m the favourite since he’s number 7 and I’m not ranked. I feel very confident going into Saturday night and I feel I can get the job done.

Q: How has your preparation been like going into this fight? Have you done anything new to cope with him?

A: Yeah, definitely. I brought in a 2-time Judo world champion, a guy called Leo from Brazil. He has been helping me with the trips and the Judo stuff but that Judo stuff doesn’t work against wrestlers. If wrestling was easy, they’d call it Judo. I’m prepared for the best Dong Hyun Kim can throw at me this Saturday night and I just want to put on a good show.

Q: MMA is huge in India right now. Do you have any message for your Indian fans?

A: I just want to say that I have nothing but love and respect for you guys and to all my Asian fans, don’t take it personally when I beat Dong Hyun Kim.

