Interview: Derek Campos talks about his rubber match with Girtz, Chandler-Primus fight, and more

Exclusive interview with Bellator MMA lightweight contender, Derek Campos going into his Bellator 181 fight with Brandon Girtz.

Hot on the heels of the highly successful Bellator NYC card, Bellator 181 boasts of some important encounters. With the lightweight division going through a transition, two fighters, in particular, have the opportunity to make the most of the former champion’s absence.

Brent Primus caused a massive upset in New York, dethroning Chandler. And with Michael Chandler facing a long spell on the sidelines, Derek Campos and Brandon Girtz have the opportunity to make a statement at Bellator 181.

Derek Campos and Brandon Girtz know each other very well. Both the fighters have faced each other twice before, sharing one victory apiece. However, the stakes are higher now, with a dominant victory bringing them a step closer to a title fight.

I caught up with Campos going into his fight, where he talked about his opponent, his intentions of facing the winner of the Benson Henderson-Patricky Freire fight and his thoughts on the Brent Primus-Michael Chandler fight at Bellator NYC.

Q: You’re coming off strong performances in your previous couple of fights. You were dominant against Melvin Guillard; can you tell us how important that fight was, for you to get back to winning ways and laying foundations for your other victories?

Campos: The fight against Guillard was very important for me, because I was coming off two losses, and the team stuck with me. They gave me the opportunity to go in there and face Guillard, and I had to do what I had to, going in there with Guillard, and I did that. And that gave me - that lit a fire under me, it kept my momentum going.

(I) kept it going against Djamil Chan and kept it going against Derek Anderson. And I will try to keep it going against Girtz.

Q: You were supposed to fight Patricky Freire, before he was replaced by Brandon Girtz. What was your initial reaction to the change in opponent?

Campos: My initial reaction was a little frustration, but at the same time I believe in Bellator, and (I believe) they make all of the best moves for the promotion. Everybody - our match makers, they do their jobs well.

So, I was down for a bit, but now it’s time to meet Girtz. I’m always ready for a fight; I’m always down for a fight. And I want to get one win back under my belt. So I just need to go in there and do what I need to do against Girtz, and hopefully, I will try to get the winner of Pitbull-Henderson.

Q: You and Brandon know each other very well, and share one victory apiece. What do you think went wrong in your last fight, and what adjustments have you made to your training camp this time?

Campos: I believe the last time around - the last time Girtz, I believe he just had that extra… I believe he had the step on me, and that’s why he got me first. But I’ve made changes in my game. I’ve analysed what I did wrong in that fight, but I know what I need to do against the southpaw. I know what I need to do against Girtz as a wrestler.

So this Friday night, I plan on going in there and implement the game plan that I have set for him.

Your fighting style is based on solid boxing and wrestling. Can you talk to us about training in those two areas, before becoming a professional MMA fighter?

Campos: Before I became a mixed martial artist, I played sports in high school growing up, like football and various other sports. So when I got into MMA, I really got it from boxing; I do love to kick box. I love to integrate kicks; I do those in training more than in fights, which is weird.

So in most part, I just… hopefully, I get to go in there (on Friday) and showcase all my skills, not just boxing. I keep working every day to evolve my game, and really showcase a little bit more Muay Thai, a little bit more of kickboxing, Jiu-jitsu - everything. I’m going to do everything I can in order to get the win.

Q: Talking a bit more about you and Brandon, both of you are heavy hitters, and Brandon has excellent wrestling skills as well. Considering you’ve fought each other before, what are you expecting come fight night?

Campos: Come fight night, honestly, I do expect to see the same Girtz that we’ve been seeing for years. But that’s not to say he hasn’t learnt new tricks himself. So, I’m going to have to read the situation, and see what he’s brought for me to the table, and go from there, and adapt really quickly.

But I want to go in there and implement my game plan, and no matter what he does to me, I’m going to counter it and I plan on winning this fight.

Q: Lastly, can we get your thoughts on the Chandler-Brent fight, and there being a new champion in the lightweight division?

Campos: That fight between Primus and Chandler was… it was just one of those freak things that happen, you know, to Chandler’s ankle. Unfortunately, they didn’t let them finish the round. I don’t think the boxing commission really listens to the fighters; the doctors, I don’t think they assessed the situation correctly.

Not that I’m a doctor; it was clear to see Chandler had the will and the heart to go on, and I believe they should’ve let him go on. But at the same time, what’s that got to say about the fighter’s own safety? So sometimes the fighters don’t know (when to stop the fight), and they save them from permanent damage.

But, either way, it turned out the way it did. But I do believe we will see a rematch between the two, and I think it’s going to be highly exciting. I’m excited to see what happens.