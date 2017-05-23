Interview: Li Jingliang talks about his fight with Jonathan Meunier and UFC’s return to Asia

UFC welterweight prospect, Li Jingliang speaks about transitioning from Sanda to MMA, his opponent, Jonathan Meunier, and more...

Li Jingliang will take on Jonathan Meunier at UFC Fight Night: Singapore

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Correia has an air of intrigue surrounding it, not just because of the big names fighting on the card, but also because of the Asian fighters that will compete on June 17th. With UFC coming back to Asia, the organisation has put on fights featuring some exciting local talent.

Li Jingliang (12-4 MMA, 4-2 UFC) will take on Canadian welterweight, Jonathan Meunier. Training out of Tristar Quebec, Meunier will pose a stern challenge to the 29-year-old, hailing from Xinjiang, China.

Li is coming off an impressive victory against Bobby Nash, stopping him in the second round at UFC on Fox 23. The Chinese prospect will now have the opportunity to fight in front of his friends and family and is determined to notch up yet another victory.

We recently caught up with Li Jingliang to talk about his upcoming fight, the transition from Sanda to MMA, and about UFC’s return to Asia.

You started your career as a wrestler and then dabbled in Sanda. How important was wrestling for you as a foundation to build your game around?

Li Jingliang: Of course, wrestling is always a strong base – a strong foundation to transition to MMA. I also think boxing is very important. As you know, I was a Sanda fighter. I trained in Sanda for many years, and Sanda includes striking, kicking and takedowns.

Having a wrestling background, it gets easier to transfer it to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, so I think my base-wrestling and Sanda will combine together to make it a basic version of an MMA fighter, and I’ve improved a lot to be a complete fighter.

You’re one of the top prospects from the Asian continent. Personally, how gratifying is it to represent China in the UFC?

Li Jingliang: I am very proud to represent China, and to fight in the UFC. If I win – if I keep winning in the UFC, it will attract more Chinese fighters. I hope that they have the chance, and start training and get into training camps to fight, and get into the UFC.

I also welcome the UFC – and other foreign fighters – to fight in China, and maybe someday (I can fight) in a China event. There are billions of fans that support me so that I can fight better during my fights.

The Chinese market has been one of the most important markets for UFC in the past few years. As such, what are your thoughts on UFC finally coming back to Asia after a two-year gap?

Li Jingliang: It has been a long time since UFC had an event in Asia (nearly two years ago). And this Singapore event, of course, is very important, and at the same time, I’m looking forward to it. As you know, we have a lot of great fighters in Asia, so we will see their performance in the Singapore event.

And of course, Singapore has a lot of Chinese people staying there, so I think I will get a lot of support from the Singapore crowd.

You will be fighting Jonathan Meunier, who is also one of the bright prospects in the 170-pound division. He also has a very good ground game. What do you think of the stylistic match up, and about your opponent?

Li Jingliang: I’m ready for the fight. I know that my opponent is tall, and his reach is even longer – I think about 2 meters long. But I’m ready; I already have a game plan, and once I win against my opponent, I will get an even tougher opponent for my next fight.

Finally, what can the fans expect come June 17th?

Li Jingliang: Of course, I will fight – I will give my everything in the next fight; I will get the win. And I wish the other Chinese fighter – Wang Guan – he too; this will be Wang Guan’s first UFC fight.

So I think Wang Guan has great potential, and he can win against Alex Caceres. Wang Guan has the ability to win that fight – I think he can knock him out.