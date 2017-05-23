Interview: Ulka Sasaki on Justin Scoggins making weight, UFC Singapore, his pro wrestling idol and more

UFC flyweight competitor and former Shooto Pacific Rim 132 lb champion, Ulka Sasaki has a chat about his upcoming bouts and his opponents.

Sasaki is set to face yet another tough opponent in Justin Scoggins at UFC Fight Night 111

Ulka Sasaki has been a standout fighter in the lower weight classes. From fighting at 143 lbs in Shooto to winning the 132 pound Pacific Rim title, Sasaki (19-4-2 MMA, 2-3 UFC) dominated his opponents in Shooto and DEEP, before moving onto greener pastures.

Sasaki immediately found out that life in UFC is anything but easy. His last fight was against the former number one contender, Wilson Reis, and although Sasaki didn’t get his hand raised in the end, he holds victories over the likes of Ishihara and Willie Gates.

Ulka Sasaki will return to the Octagon next month in Singapore and is scheduled to fight the 11th ranked UFC flyweight competitor, Justin Scoggins. While Scoggins is currently ranked, he is coming down to flyweight after fighting at 135 pounds.

Scoggins had missed weight previously on numerous occasions, and Sasaki is wary of his opponent’s previous misgivings but is hoping that Scoggins makes weight for his upcoming fight.

I recently sat down with Sasaki for an exclusive, where he talked about his upcoming fight, how he felt since moving down to 125 lbs and more.

You’ve fought numerous battles, and have taken on ranked opponents in the past. How have you felt since moving down to 125 lbs in the UFC?

Sasaki: First of all, I decided to drop to 125 pounds because I know that I will have a physical and height advantage over most of the fighters. And by fighting a couple of times at 125 pounds against very tough fighters like Wilson Reis, I have a confirmed sense of feeling that I belong to the top level (among fighters who are) world class.

So, I feel very comfortable at 125 pounds - in the flyweight division.

With your background in submission wrestling, what do you make of the stylistic matchup between yourself and Justin, who is primarily a kickboxer and also a good wrestler?

Sasaki: Well, in terms of a game plan, I have a team here – my trainers, and they’re going to discuss; there will be a major discussion as to how the fight is going to go in terms of strategy and game plan. I understand that Justin is a striker, but I’m emphasising a lot on the striking game in this camp.

So, regardless what happens in the cage, I’m looking to finish him – either a submission or a KO.

Who has been your inspiration while growing up, that made you want to become a professional wrestler?

Sasaki: Actually, I have a big brother who was a big pro wrestling fan. He was the one that told me, “Let’s be a pro wrestler.” That’s why when I was in elementary school, I wanted to be a pro wrestler.

Well, I like Keiji Mutoh – the guy who is known as The Great Muta in the States. He was my idol.

In the past, Scoggins failed to make weight at 125 lbs. At any point, while accepting the fight, did you think that might prove to be a factor in the days leading up to the fight?

Sasaki: You know, you just asked what I was exactly thinking. I’m a little bit concerned about Justin’s weight. I want to make sure that he makes weight, because I know he went to bantamweight, lost, and came back to flyweight. And I sincerely hope he makes weight, because I really hate any fighter who doesn’t make weight.

Scoggins is also ranked in the top 15 in the flyweight division. While you’ve been a veteran in the fight game, and have fought the likes of Wilson Reis before, do you feel like this would be your opportunity to break through the ranks in the 125 lbs division?

Sasaki: Well, actually UFC has paired me against every good opponent in the past. My last opponent, which was Wilson Reis – it was a big opportunity for me. So, for now, my goal is to get into the rankings (top 15) of flyweight. So in that sense, yes, I think this is a good opportunity for me to prove that I belong in the top 15.

A lot of fighters from Asia are now making waves in the UFC. As someone that comes from a country with a rich history in martial arts, what do you make of the success of the Asian fighters in the UFC?

Sasaki: Well, this is what I think – I think to win in the UFC, you have to have a high level of striking skills. I mean, look at Korean Zombie or Doo Ho Choi, or the other Asian fighters who’ve had success in the UFC. They all had very solid striking games, so that’s why even I’m emphasising on striking in this fight camp.

You’ve talked extensively about concentrating on your striking during this camp. Is it because of your opponent, or is it to emphasise more on you becoming a better all round fighter?

Sasaki: Well, I’m emphasising more on my striking game because I want to become a champion. So this is a long-term plan; even after the fight against Justin, I’m going to emphasise on improving my striking game.