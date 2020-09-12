Is Francis Ngannou the perfect debut opponent for Jon Jones in the UFC Heavyweight division?

Widely regarded by many to be one of the greatest fighters to have graced the octagon, Jon Jones has had a fascinating career inside the cage. A three-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones has never been defeated in a title fight.

Many have even questioned Jon Jones ' lone loss (via Disqualification) to Matt Hamill, almost a decade ago. UFC legend Joe Rogan and President Dana White have called for the decision to be overturned.

Jon Jones' records speak for themselves but it has been his life outside the octagon that has garnered headlines for all the wrong reasons. The Albuquerque-native's numerous run-ins with law enforcement agencies and his doping history have greatly tarnished his legacy.

Jon Jones has defeated some of the greatest fighters in the sport. Fans and Critics have questioned its legitimacy due to his doping history. But, keeping all the controversies aside, one thing that can't be taken away from Jon Jones is his skill as a fighter.

There are only a few fighters in the game today who are as well-rounded as Jon Jones. The quality of opponents that Jones has faced and defeated is enough to show the kind of skills he possesses.

The Youngest champion in UFC History, Jon Jones, recently relinquished his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. He took to Twitter to make the announcement and teased a move to the Heavyweight division.

I vacated the light heavyweight championship because I knew my heavyweight goals were going to take some time. I wasn’t going to play games with the contenders and make people fight interim championship belts. There’s little rest on the throne — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 28, 2020

Stipe versus Francis is high risk low reward. Stipe versus myself actually makes a lot of sense for both of us. Now you actually have a super fight. Stipe loses the fight is gone — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 31, 2020

Fans have been wanting to see Jones in the Heavyweight division for years now. There are a lot of names being thrown around as Jones' debut opponent in the division.

One of the top names that are being discussed as a potential opponent for the former Light Heavyweight Champion is that of 'The Predator', Francis Ngannou. Ngannou has been on a tear as of late. He has finished all of his opponents within the first round in his last four fights. The Cameroonian powerhouse seems to have found a sense of direction. Following his crushing defeat to Derrick Lewis at UFC 226, fans began to write Ngannou off.

But, The Predator came back stronger than ever before and finished two former champions, Cain Velasquez and Junior Dos Santos to emerge as a top contender in the division.

Ngannou has been wanting a rematch against Stipe Miocic for a while now. Given his recent track record, it is hard to deny that Ngannou deserves a shot at the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

Despite all of his controversies, Jon Jones has always been in the good books of Dana White and UFC. The company moved UFC 232 within a week due to abnormalities surrounding Jones' doping tests. One can bet his/her last dollar that the company has big plans for Jones in the Heavyweight division.

While a fight against the current champion, Stipe Miocic, can't be discounted, a bout against a top contender like Ngannou is something which Jon Jones needs to kickstart his run as a Heavyweight.

Ngannou and Jones will be an interesting clash of styles. Ngannou is renowned for his immaculate boxing skills and his devasting Knockout power. Jones was in trouble during his last two fights. While he managed to get a win on both occasions, he was clipped quite a lot throughout the bouts. Both Thiago Santos and Dominick Reyes were able to take Jones to the limit and beyond.

Many have been starting to believe that for the first time in his career, Jon Jones can be beaten. An opponent of Ngannou's caliber could put down Jones for the very first time in his storied career.

The duo has traded shots against one another on social media in the past. A fight of this magnitude is what the division needs at the moment especially after the retirement of one of its high-profile stars, Daniel Cormier.

Both Ngannou and Jones are in their prime and it makes sense for UFC to pair them up for a fight with a winner getting a guaranteed shot at the Heavyweight title.