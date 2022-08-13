“Can’t wait to feel this again” - Is Ok Rae Yoon planning to choke out Christian Lee?

Ok Rae Yoon will soon face Christian Lee in a rematch with the ONE Lightweight World Championship on the line. The South Korean fighter recently hinted that he is planning to submit 'The Warrior' when they meet at ONE 160 on August 26.

On Instagram, Yoon shared a video of him earning a rear-naked choke submission victory with the caption:

"Can’t wait to feel this again 🔥 #ONE160."

This Instagram post makes it seem as though the 31-year-old ONE Lightweight World Champion will be looking to submit Lee in their upcoming match. The South Korean athlete is primarily a standup fighter with only a single submission victory in MMA as most of his career wins are via decision.

The Singaporean-American fighter is a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and has multiple victories by way of submission. 'The Warrior' is a highly skilled fighter on the ground and it would be a major challenge to submit him, even for someone as skilled as Ok Rae Yoon.

Ok Rae Yoon looking to submit Christian Lee?

For the 31-year-old fighter to be aiming for a submission-based gameplan would be a major surprise. Lee outlined in a previous interview that he expects Yoon to come into their rematch with the same gameplan as last time. While speaking to SCMP MMA, Lee said:

"I think for Ok, you know, really his whole game plan in his last few fights has been the same thing. He likes to get his opponents chasing after him. He likes to defend the takedown, wait until they're tired, and then put the pressure on ... I think we're going to see more of the same from Ok and he's going to try and stick to that same game plan."

See the full interview with Lee below:

It is entirely possible that Yoon is seeking to win via submission as it would be massively unexpected and something Lee may not have trained for coming into this fight. 'The Warrior' is expecting a standup war, and the South Korean fighter may be looking to win via submission, which no one will see coming.

Ok Rae Yoon will look to repeat his previous success when he rematches Christian Lee at ONE 160 on August 26. Lee is coming for revenge and looking to recapture his lost ONE Lightweight World Title.

