Is Veronica Hardy married? Here's all you need to know about her husband

Veronica Hardy has been part of the UFC since 2016. The flyweight star, born in Caracas, Venezuela, has had some big wins in the UFC octagon since joining the promotion.Combat seems to run in her family, and her husband is a former UFC star. She married the former MMA star in 2022, who challenged for UFC gold a few years back.Who is Veronica Hardy married to? Here’s all you need to know about Dan HardyVeronica Macedo married former UFC star Dan Hardy on Christmas Day in 2022. The couple had been dating for a while before Dan made the relationship public in 2018. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDan Hardy was born in Nottingham, England, in 1982. While speaking to Square Mile, the former UFC star spoke about getting into MMA at an early age.Dan got into MMA at five or six, thanks to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. He had a couple of friends learning taekwondo, and that’s where it all started.The 43-year-old also spoke about several sacrifices he made to train, and he started off fighting in regional British promotions.Cage Warriors, UK Storm and Fight Club UK were some of the promotions Dan participated in. His big break came in Cage Warriors when he became the welterweight champion by defeating Matt Thorpe in 2005.After a few years, he finally got his break and fought on the UFC 89 card. The Englishman defeated Akihiro Gono and won his next three fights to set up a title clash with UFC legend Georges St-Pierre.The pair clashed at UFC 111, but things didn’t pan out for Dan as he would have liked. St-Pierre won the bout via unanimous decision, and this led to a four-fight skid. Dan Hardy recovered and won his next two bouts, with his final UFC fight being against Amir Sadollah in 2012.Hardy had to cut short his fighting career after being diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, which results in a rapid heartbeat.However, Hardy never underwent any treatment for the condition since he didn't feel any impact on his body.The Englishman also served as a commentator and analyst for the UFC, Sky Sports and Fox Sports.However, Hardy was released by the UFC in 2021 from all of his roles. Dan was then named the Director of Fighter Operations for MMA promotion PFL Europe.