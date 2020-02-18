Israel Adesanya can't fight UFC legend unless coach "allows him" to

UFC 247 Jones v Reyes: Weigh-Ins

Israel Adesanya has been very open about his intention to face Jon Jones in 2021. He's given it a year because there are still multiple challengers for his UFC Middleweight Championship, with Yoel Romero next at UFC 248 while Paulo Costa is guaranteed a title shot upon his return from injury.

Adesanya's coach Eugene Bareman has gotten a lot of praise for his work in building many current UFC superstars. Israel Adesanya remains his crown jewel. He doesn't seem as keen on the Jon Jones fight as Adesanya is and told Submission Radio (H/T MMAMania.com) that it's not up to Adesanyaas to whether he fights Jones or not:

“I mean, that’s the thing, it’s not up to Israel,” Bareman. “I make the decision on the fight. So, come 2021, Israel has to convince me that we should fight Jon Jones. And if I don’t feel that we have to, then it’s not gonna happen. It’s not even Israel’s call.”

Dana White was asked about the potential fight as well and said that if Adesanya can steer past his next few opponents, he would be interested in making the fight against Jones. Either way, a year is a long time and a lot can happen. Yoel Romero is still considered the scariest man in the division and could be a major threat to Israel Adesanya.

