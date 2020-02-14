Israel Adesanya reveals how he plans to beat Yoel Romero at UFC 248

UFC next comes to you on PPV this March 7th and will be headlined by Israel Adesanya defending the Middleweight Championship against Yoel Romero. Some have criticized the decision to have Romero compete for the title when he lost his last fight (and his 1-3 in his last four), but it was the Kiwi Champion who demanded to face Romero to "silence the haters" after learning that Paulo Costa wouldn't be medically cleared to compete until the second half of 2020.

When talking to Yahoo Sports (H/T BJPENN.com), Adesanya seemed perplexed that people kept calling Yoel Romero the "scariest man in the Middleweight division":

“Why is everyone so scared of this human? He is human at the end of the day, he’s just another guy who bleeds if you cut him,” Adesanya said.”He sweats and he gasses out, I don’t gas out.

He also revealed how he plans to pick Romero apart and beat him despite the Cuban's incredible wrestling credentials.

“I can control where the fight goes as well, ’cause of my footwork,” Adesanya added. “Wrestling doesn’t always start straight away from the clinch. It starts from the feet, where you’re feet are placed, and he’s flatfooted. I am not, I have really good footwork, and also, when he gets his hands on you. It’s hard to get your hands on me when you can’t see me. He keeps saying ‘I see you soon boy.’ No, you won’t.”

Despite Romero's recent record, there's no denying that it's a tough fight for Adesanya. However, it will be a rewarding one if he can add Yoel Romero to his list of opponents defeated in the UFC. Adesanya is still undefeated in MMA and stated that he hopes to fight 3 times in 2020. If he does so and gets through all three opponents successfully, then he'll be in a prime position to challenge Jon Jones in 2021.