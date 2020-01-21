Israel Adesanya's epic reaction to Conor McGregor's UFC 246 win

The Last Stylebender liked what he saw.

Conor McGregor emphatically returned to the Octagon at the recent UFC 246 PPV as he notched up a 40-second TKO win over Donald Cerrone in the main event.

McGregor has retained most of the lost love on the back of his performance and even Israel Adesanya is impressed with the Irishman's inventiveness.

The UFC Middleweight Champion spoke to ESPN and revealed all the aspects of McGregor's win that he liked. The Last Stylebender was a big fan of McGregor's shoulder strikes - which he termed as 'gangster' - as well as the picture-perfect head kick that caused a lot of damage. Adesanya is considered to be one of MMA's most exciting strikers and he recognizes the creativity that was on display from McGregor.

“It was great, I loved it. I appreciated the way he played the game. I loved the shoulder strikes, that was gangster. I liked the head kick, that was sick, it was real slick. I’m a big fan."

It's interesting to note that McGregor and Adesanya are clients of Paradigm Sports Management and a win for The Notorious inadvertently also helps Stylebender in a big way.

“Obviously his management team is my management team, so it’s good. It’s a good win for us because when he wins, I win. When I win, he wins. It’s good for us because we get to claim a lot of the chips on the table." H/t Credit: ESPN

Adesanya is slated to defend his undisputed Middleweight Championship against Yoel Romero at UFC 248 on March 7th.