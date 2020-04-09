Israel Adesanya takes a dig at Jon Jones' lax punishment post DWI arrest

Israel Adesanya thinks Jon Jones was served a heedless penalty

'The Last Stylebender' empathizes with Jones despite his series of mocking posts

Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya believes Jon Jones was handed out a lighter sentence post his DWI arrest given the current circumstances. But that does not mean he doesn't feel bad about it.

The two fighters are well known for throwing shade at each other over the last year and a half, taking digs at each other in interviews and on social media. Adesanya showered his timeline with memes and trolling posts after the news of Jones' latest arrest broke out.

Speaking to ESPN's Ariel Helwani, the Middleweight Champ opened up on what he really thinks of the matter.

Adesanya feels bad for Jones but thinks his punishment is hilarious

Adesanya admitted that he put up some memes to "give the people what they want", but he surely does not revel in a fellow fighter's downfall.

"Like, I felt bad for him when I watched the body cam footage as well. At the end, when he was just sobbing, I felt bad for him. Because I can imagine myself in that position."

Adesanya said that he learnt from Jones' mistakes, and will keep in mind not to repeat them in his own career.

"So I’ve taken lessons from watching a guy like him pave the way, if you will, and I won’t repeat the same mistakes."

That being said, Adesanya did not forget to take a dig at the punishment he was handed out for drunken driving and other charges he pleaded guilty to. He was asked to attend a 90-day rehab program, along with being served one-year supervised probation, a fine of $400, 48 hours of community service, installation of a breathalyzer in his vehicle and an ankle monitor, and a four-day house arrest.

The last one was specifically pointless and hilarious amidst a worldwide pandemic which has forced almost everyone to stay at home anyway, according to Adesanya.

"Bro, we’re all stuck at home. What do you expect? ‘Ooo, we’re gonna put him on home detention. Oh no.'"

But even though it seems light, Adesanya thinks it will not go easy on the Light Heavyweight Champion. There have already been tweets and posts that insist Jones be stripped off his belt for his actions. But the house-arrest and the following days of lockdown should be hard for Jones even on a personal front, Adesanya believes.

"Nah, he’s gonna suffer. I feel bad. Put it this way, I wouldn’t want to be in a house with him right now. That’s just all I’ll say. . . I said it in one of my posts about quarantine, like staying strong because a lot of people spend time with their families and realize they don’t like them, and a lot of people fix their relationship with their spouses, with their fathers, with their mothers, whatever, and I just feel like something like that happen in my household would just dampen the whole atmosphere. It just sucks. It sucks to be him."

H/t to MMA Fighting for the quotes.