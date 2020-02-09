Israel Adesanya takes a subtle shot at Jon Jones' win at UFC 247

In the main event of UFC 247, Jon Jones edged out Dominick Reyes and marked another successful defense of the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. However, there is certainly no doubt in the fact that Jones clearly struggled against Reyes and several fans around the globe even believed that the latter should have won the fight.

One man who certainly had his eyes on the Jones fight was non-other than reigning UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya, who shortly after the conclusion to UFC 247 reacted to Jones' win with a subtle tweet.

Israel Adesanya reacts to Jon Jones' win

Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones have been going back-and-forth with each other over the past few months and have also seemingly agreed to face-off inside the Octagon in 2021. Jones marked yet another successful defense of the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship, however, he certainly had his work cut out for him by Dom Reyes.

Adesanya, who has been taking constant shots at Jones on Twitter, reacted to the latter's win with the following tweet, as he sent out a one-word response to the title defense in Houston by 'Bones'.

What's next for Adesanya?

Israel Adesanya's current focus is on Yoel Romero, as 'The Last Stylebender' is currently on schedule to defend the UFC Middleweight Championship against the latter in the main event of UFC 248.