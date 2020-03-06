Israel Adesanya unhappy with Darren Till for saying he is scared of Yoel Romero

British middleweight Darren Till and reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya are on good terms but the latter doesn't like one thing about Till - the fact that he is scared of fighting Adesanya's upcoming opponent Yoel Romero.

Till has been publicly vocal about how he doesn't want to face Romero inside the Octagon and that the latter is one of the most deadliest fighters on the planet even though he's never been a champion.

Adesanya too respects Romero's capabilities inside the Octagon but he is not among the likes of Till who are afraid to fight the Cuban Olympic silver medalist. Speaking to MMA Fighting, Adesanya said that he doesn't appreciate the fact that Till, even though jokingly, said he is scared of Romero.

“Ask Darren Till. He’s scared of him. I’m not. You should ask Darren Till that. I like Darren, he’s cool. I know he’s just joking around but still even joking that you’re scared?”

Adesanya revealed that though he is impressed with his counterpart's explosiveness inside the Octagon, he knows Romero has vulnerabilities and he's seen him get beaten up in fights, therefore he doesn't get the hullabaloo over Romero being unconquerable.

“I haven’t been overly impressed. That’s why I was like why does no one want to fight this guy? I’ve seen him get hurt. I’ve seen him get tagged a lot. Robert Whittaker closed his eye. Everyone’s acting like he’s this super human. But I’ve been impressed by his explosiveness and the way he’s kept up his shape at his age. I’ve been impressed by that.”

Romero and Adesanya will lock horns inside the Octagon Saturday night in the headliner of UFC 248.